Antiques on Main the latest Crown Point antique store forced to move: 'Downtown is becoming a food court'

Downtown Crown Point has been blowing up as a dining destination in recent years, with a slew of trendy new restaurants opening.

But all the redevelopment has been displacing the antique stores the Old Courthouse Square has long been known for.

Redevelopment drove out the Old Town Square Antique Mall, now known as the Crown Antique Mall in a warehouse by Interstate 65, and Camille's Antiques and Collectibles, whose storefront was taken over by Ricochet Tacos.

Antiques on Main and Curiosities is the latest victim of redevelopment in downtown Crown Point.

The 12-year-old antique store at 208 S. Main St., which is regularly voted one of of the best antique stores in Northwest Indiana in The Times Best of the Region polls, was notified by its landlord that the building has been sold and it will need to vacate by the end of the week.

"It's heartbreaking," Antiques on Main owner Loretta Nosal said. "Downtown is losing its whole retail element. It's just restaurants and bars coming in."

Antiques on Main hosts more than 70 vendors in an 8,000-square-foot showroom filled with antiques, vintage decor, shabby furniture, fine glassware, repurposed goods, sports memorabilia and industrial salvage.