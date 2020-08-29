Anytime Fitness gyms in Munster and Chesterton recognized as among top 100 in the country

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two Anytime Fitness gyms in Northwest Indiana were honored as among the top 100 in the country.

The Minnesota-based Anytime Fitness gym chain, which has nearly 5,000 fitness centers in 40 countries and has been the fastest growing gym chain for more than a decade, honored the Anytime Fitness of Chesterton and Anytime Fitness of Munster with Club Platinum Awards. They rankings are based on members, member value, dues, revenue per share foot, and 12-month rolling attrition.

“I was so thrilled to receive club platinum,” said Allie Allen, Anytime Fitness Chesterton facility manager. “My team and I have worked so hard over the last year to grow and help make our community a healthier place! I am only a small part of this great achievement. Our members are who made this possible for us."

Anytime Fitness aims to be a convenient neighborhood gym that, as the name implies, members can access around the clock. But it has been beefing up its one-on-one and group training. The strategy has been working with the chain adding an average of 300 more gyms a year across a footprint that now spans seven continents.