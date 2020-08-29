Anytime Fitness gyms in Munster and Chesterton recognized as among top 100 in the country

Two Anytime Fitness gyms in Northwest Indiana were honored as among the top 100 in the country.
The Minnesota-based Anytime Fitness gym chain, which has nearly 5,000 fitness centers in 40 countries and has been the fastest growing gym chain for more than a decade, honored the Anytime Fitness of Chesterton and Anytime Fitness of Munster with Club Platinum Awards. They rankings are based on members, member value, dues, revenue per share foot, and 12-month rolling attrition.
“I was so thrilled to receive club platinum,” said Allie Allen, Anytime Fitness Chesterton facility manager. “My team and I have worked so hard over the last year to grow and help make our community a healthier place! I am only a small part of this great achievement. Our members are who made this possible for us."
Anytime Fitness aims to be a convenient neighborhood gym that, as the name implies, members can access around the clock. But it has been beefing up its one-on-one and group training. The strategy has been working with the chain adding an average of 300 more gyms a year across a footprint that now spans seven continents.
“We truly pride ourselves in being different than others. Our goal simple: to get you to yours,” said Kevin Scott, director of operations for 10 Anytime Fitness clubs in Northwest Indiana. “Our clubs consist of the first time gym goers all the way to the fitness enthusiast. Everyone is there with their individual goals in mind, but the overall goal is to improve health. Our knowledgeable and caring team goes above and beyond to meet each and every member where they are at.”
The gyms in Chesterton and Munster were honored by the corporate office for being among the top 5% of its clubs in North America in membership, revenue and other metrics.
“As the Anytime Fitness Club Manager we are honored to receive the title of Club Platinum in recognition of our performance in withholding a high standard in making healthy happen for our members that joined in the community,” said Justin Lara, Anytime Fitness Munster facility manager. “This reward of Club Platinum lets the people in the community know what club is best to go to base on the status of the facility. The club is clean and well-maintained, featuring the best exercise equipment available. We have personal trainers available to help you learn how to use the equipment and to develop an individualized workout plan, if you like. Along with several free classes offered each week for those wanting some assistance from a certified trainer."
