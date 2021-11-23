Apollo Selene to play several Region shows

"Our shows are pretty eclectic," Liser said. "We play a nice mix of covers, the best of everything. We play what we feel in the moment. Every gig is unique."

After hitting the recording studio, Apollo Selene plans to release its debut song "Times of Never" on Dec. 17. It describes the track as "the perfect song for a sunset cruise." It will be released on all major streaming services, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora and YouTube.

The band is back together in the Region for Thanksgiving to kick off the holiday season at several local shows, said Jay Lieser, whose sons play in the group.

"My twins have a band that is a hybrid of local Region rock stars," he said. "They’ve been play individually for years and now as Apollo Selene since the spring of ‘21."

The band hopes to release more music in the future.

"Our long-term goals are to get recognized and get more music out," Manager Evan Liser said. "We have a single coming out in 2022 and we're looking to book gigs. We want to make the Apollo Selene name bigger than us and have our music played for generations."

For more information, visit ApolloSelene.com.

