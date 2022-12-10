Apple TV+ sci-fi show films in downtown Gary

An Apple TV+ show based on a blockbuster novel was filmed in downtown Gary this week.

"Dark Matter," starring Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly, shot scenes on Broadway between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue and along 5th Avenue between Broadway and Washington Street this week, City of Gary spokesman Michael Gonzalez said.

Sony Pictures TV is adapting Blake Crouch's 2016 best-selling sci-fi thriller novel "Dark Matter," which tells the story of a physicist who's kidnapped and sent to a parallel universe, only to discover that different outcomes create new universes that run parallel to his own. It's set to run on the Apple TV+ streaming service.

Mesquite Production handled the local production, which resulted in brief road closures, Gonzalez said.

"This was a really large production," he said. "It may have been the largest production since 'Transformers 3.'"

Many television shows and films have been shot in Gary over the years, including "Transformers 3," "The Nightmare on Elm Street" remake, "Sense8," "Life After People," "Appointment with Danger" and "Original Gangstas." The Peacock series "Bust Down," starring Chris Redd of "Saturday Night Live," also is set in a Gary casino, though it was filmed elsewhere.

Gary has a film and television board that reviews filming permits. Projects the city office's director recommends are sent to the Board of Public Works and Safety for a vote.

"Mayor Jerome Prince negotiated a premium contribution for the film companies, $100,000 in fees and permits," Gonzalez said. "He feels Gary has so much to offer and should be properly compensated."

Indiana recently passed a new film and media tax credit that offers an income tax credit of up to 30% to offset production expenses, which also lured the production of "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" and director Anu Valia's independent film "We Strangers."

"Gary is open to filmmakers year-round," Gonzalez said. "We like filmmakers coming here. We see Gary as a great spot for filmmaking. It's a positive opportunity for our city and Mayor Prince wants to lead the charge on this opportunity for economic development."

"Dark Matter" was filmed at the Centier Bank tower downtown and set up outside the Diamond Center. Production shot scenes featuring actors from the show in the former Gary State Bank building.

"The majority of filming was set inside the building in the original bank lobby," Centier spokeswoman Jessica Cantarelli said. "As I understand, it was supposed to represent a hotel lobby. Centier worked with production on set requests ahead of time. The crew shot for two days, but we were not able to get close enough to the set to see who was there. However, it’s a great opportunity to spotlight the city, and Centier Bank is proud to participate in anything that spotlights and supports the city. Additionally, we’re excited for a Centier Bank branch to be the setting for a television show, and it is a fond memory we’ll be able to look back on. We’re certainly eager to watch the episode — whenever it airs."

Matt Tolmach serves as showrunner of the "Dark Matter" series, slated for a nine-episode run on Apple TV+. It stars Edgerton, who's appeared in "Obi-Wan Kenobi,” “Boy Erased” and “Loving”. He will play Jason Dessen, "a physicist, professor, and family man who — one night while walking home on the streets of Chicago — is abducted into an alternate version of his life."

"Wonder quickly turns to nightmare when he tries to return to his reality amid the multiverse of lives he could have lived. In this labyrinth of mind-bending realities, he embarks on a harrowing journey to get back to his true family and save them from the most terrifying, unbeatable foe imaginable: himself," Apple TV+ said in a news release.

Apple TV+, which has prioritized sci-fi series like "Foundation" and "For All Mankind," reaches up to 1 billion screens in more than 100 countries.

Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week Lee's Trees Christmas Tree Farm Lee's Trees Christmas Tree Farm Lee's Trees Christmas Tree Farm Lee's Trees Christmas Tree Farm Lee's Trees Christmas Tree Farm Lee's Trees Christmas Tree Farm Lee's Trees Christmas Tree Farm Lee's Trees Christmas Tree Farm Cornelius Lewis spends his days helping families of homicide victims and volunteering for hospice. Holiday parade warms chilly morning Holiday parade warms chilly morning Holiday parade warms chilly morning 120422-spt-wre-lc_1 120422-spt-wre-lc_7 120422-spt-wre-lc_4 120422-spt-wre-lc_5 120422-spt-wre-lc_3 120422-spt-wre-lc_6 120422-spt-wre-lc_2 pulaski crane sandhill cranes 120322-spt-bbk-che-mor 5.JPG 120322-spt-bbk-che-mor 4.JPG 120322-spt-bbk-che-mor 1.JPG 120322-spt-bbk-che-mor 2.JPG Lake Central at Merrillville girls basketball Lake Central at Merrillville girls basketball Lake Central at Merrillville girls basketball Lake Central at Merrillville girls basketball 120322-spt-gbk-por-cp_4 120322-spt-gbk-por-cp_1 120322-spt-gbk-por-cp_5 just transition petition Just Transition petition Just Transition petition Just Transition petition 120222-spt-gbk-mun-hob_5 120222-spt-gbk-mun-hob_10 120222-spt-gbk-mun-hob_3 120222-spt-gbk-mun-hob_6 120222-spt-gbk-mun-hob_4 120222-spt-gbk-mun-hob_1 New Taft Middle School is under construction New Taft Middle School is under construction St. George Outreach group donates to Hanover Township Trustee's office. Small group makes big impact on food needs Small group makes big impact on food needs Gary Festival of Lights Gary Festival of Lights Gary Festival of Lights Gary Festival of Lights Kate Weber, Valparaiso Grocery shopping at the library Displays light up holiday skies Harvest Tyme setting up for drive-thru holiday display Harvest Tyme setting up for drive-thru holiday display Displays light up holiday skies Harvest Tyme setting up for drive-thru holiday display Harvest Tyme setting up for drive-thru holiday display Displays light up holiday skies Pioneer recounts early days of Valparaiso’s integration Philanthropy group honors big givers Philanthropy group honors big givers Philanthropy group honors big givers Gallery HTML code