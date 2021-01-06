Applications open for next round of Community Crossings local road grants

Indiana municipalities and counties can apply for assistance with local road projects in the next round of the state's Community Crossings grant program.

Eligible projects include road resurfacing, bridge rehabilitation, road reconstruction and Americans with Disabilities Act compliance in connection with road projects. Material costs for chip sealing and crack filling operations are also eligible for funds.

Projects submitted to the Indiana Department of Transportation for funding will be evaluated based on need, traffic volume, local support, the impact on connectivity and mobility within the community and regional economic significance.

Funding for this call for projects combines existing revenue available in the state’s local road and bridge matching grant fund and anticipated revenues during the first three months of the 2021 calendar year.

The program has two rounds of grants each year. The second round in 2020 totaled $100 million. Over the last four years, the state has awarded more than $830 million in matching funds to support local road and bridge projects around Indiana. Long-term funding for Community Crossings is part of House Enrolled Act 1002, passed by the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Eric Holcomb in April 2017.