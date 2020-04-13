ArcelorMittal 3D printing ventilators, face shields in coronavirus fight

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

ArcelorMittal, a multinational steel giant that employs around 10,000 workers in Northwest Indiana, is using 3D printers to make ventilators and face shields to aid in the coronavirus fight in Spain and Mexico.

The Luxembourg-based steelmaker designed ventilators that could support patients with acute respiratory difficulties. They are currently being tested for regulatory approval.

“Our success over the years has been built on the foundation provided by our engineering capabilities and R&D expertise, and more recently, exploring the potential of 3D printing for steel solutions," ArcelorMittal Research & Development CEO Greg Ludkovsky said. "But in a time of a crisis, we all want to help so we look at our resources and consider what role we can play.”

In just two days, the company's R&D center in Spain developed face shields attached to the helmet that workers can wear in its plants and face shields doctors and other medical professionals can wear on their heads while treating patients infected with the fast-spreading coronavirus. The company has delivered more than 350 face shields thus far to Spanish hospitals, and ArcelorMittal Mexico started producing a similar design of face masks.