ArcelorMittal acquisition means more consolidation, friendlier bargaining, and uncertainty

After decades, the ongoing consolidation of the U.S. steel industry may have reached its final point, Bradford said. Antitrust regulators could forbid the final two integrated steel companies from ever consolidating into one.

"U.S. Steel and Cleveland-Cliffs are the only integrated steel companies left," he said. "The automobile industry would likely argue against any further consolidation and certainly wouldn't be happy."

Unclear outlook

The deal is a game-changer for the Region, Indiana University Northwest Professor Micah Pollak said.

"I don’t think it’s possible to overstate how huge an impact this will have on Northwest Indiana," Pollak said. "While the steel industry is not as dominant in Northwest Indiana as it once was, the economy here still very much revolves around steel, and to have the largest mills in the Region change hands is relatively earth-shattering. In Lake County in the first quarter of 2020, 5.8% of all jobs and 12.1% of all wages were directly in primary metal manufacturing with many more jobs and additional wages relying indirectly on the industry."

The outlook is unclear at this point, Pollak said.