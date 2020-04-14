ArcelorMittal, Agrati warn state of layoff plans

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Steelmaker ArcelorMittal and the auto parts manufacturer Agrati in Valparaiso have warned the state of nearly 150 layoffs as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, including a few permanent ones.

Luxembourg-based multinational steel and mining giant ArcelorMittal, one of Northwest Indiana's largest employers, warned the state it had temporarily laid off 63 employees at ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor in Porter County and 33 employees at ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor in East Chicago.

The layoffs may only be the first round at ArcelorMittal, which has seen a significant reduction in almost all facets of its business in the United States as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak and the resulting lockdowns of society. ArcelorMittal USA President John Brett wrote in a message to employees that the magnitude of the layoffs was not yet known and that a Layoff Minimization Plan must be agreed to with United Steelworkers union locals.

"We have no choice but to match our employment levels with our production levels, which reflect the needs of our customers," he said. "I can only imagine the difficulty, but please maintain your focus on safety that you exhibited in March."

ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor put 63 employees on temporary unpaid furlough starting Monday.