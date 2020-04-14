ArcelorMittal, Agrati warn state of layoff plans

Steelmaker ArcelorMittal and the auto parts manufacturer Agrati in Valparaiso have warned the state of nearly 150 layoffs as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, including a few permanent ones.
Luxembourg-based multinational steel and mining giant ArcelorMittal, one of Northwest Indiana's largest employers, warned the state it had temporarily laid off 63 employees at ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor in Porter County and 33 employees at ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor in East Chicago.
The layoffs may only be the first round at ArcelorMittal, which has seen a significant reduction in almost all facets of its business in the United States as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak and the resulting lockdowns of society. ArcelorMittal USA President John Brett wrote in a message to employees that the magnitude of the layoffs was not yet known and that a Layoff Minimization Plan must be agreed to with United Steelworkers union locals.
"We have no choice but to match our employment levels with our production levels, which reflect the needs of our customers," he said. "I can only imagine the difficulty, but please maintain your focus on safety that you exhibited in March."
ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor put 63 employees on temporary unpaid furlough starting Monday.
"Many of the company’s customers have unexpectedly and temporarily closed their plants due to the COVID-19 pandemic," ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor Employee Services Manager Debra Proper wrote in a Workers Adjustment and Retraining Notification letter to the state. "The temporary closure of these customers has a direct impact on our business and requires us to place employees on temporary, unpaid furlough. At this time, the company expects these furloughs to last less than six months."
The third installment of Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops features a day spent on patrol with Valparaiso Police Department's Keith Perez.
ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor put 33 workers on temporary unpaid furlough starting Sunday.
"We would like to have given more notice of this action, but were unable to do so because of how quickly our operations were affected by the automotive closures, the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization’s pandemic declaration on March 11th, the president’s declaration of a national emergency on March 13th, and other related announcements and actions," ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor Vice President and General Manager Wendell Carter wrote in a WARN notice to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. "We also have given or are giving appropriate notice to the affected employees and unions."
Agrati, which makes bolts, nuts, screws, rivets, washers and other fasteners for automakers at 4001 Redbow Drive in Valparaiso, also warned the state it would permanently lay off 9 employees and temporarily furlough 42 workers starting on Monday.
"Additional employees may be laid off in the weeks that follow," Agrati CEO Ashi Uppal wrote in a letter to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. "As you know, there is considerable uncertainty regarding the timing of the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic generally and in the automotive industry specifically."
Agrati estimates the furlough will last less than six months, but said it would notify the state if more layoffs become permanent.
Crown Point Square
Largely deserted by the Old Courthouse, Crown Point
Central Park Plaza Valparaiso
Lake County Government Center in Crown Point
Downtown Chesterton
Downtown Valparaiso
U.S. 30 in Schererville
Downtown Valparaiso
Valplayso in Valparaiso
Westchester Public Library in Chesterton
Ghost town
No thru traffic
Closed for business
Gallery
Main Street in Hobart
Broadway in Gary
Lake Station
IUN
Gary's Broadway
Highland's Highway Avenue
Shops on Main
Indiana stay-at-home
Growlers
Special delivery
Best Buy
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Indiana stay-at-home
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.