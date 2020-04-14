You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
ArcelorMittal, Agrati warn state of layoff plans
breaking topical urgent

ArcelorMittal, Agrati warn state of layoff plans

ArcelorMittal, Agrati warn state of layoff plans

ArcelorMittal’s offices at Indiana Harbor. The steelmaker is laying off employees temporarily at Indiana Harbor and Burns Harbor.

 Joseph S. Pete

Steelmaker ArcelorMittal and the auto parts manufacturer Agrati in Valparaiso have warned the state of nearly 150 layoffs as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, including a few permanent ones.

Luxembourg-based multinational steel and mining giant ArcelorMittal, one of Northwest Indiana's largest employers, warned the state it had temporarily laid off 63 employees at ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor in Porter County and 33 employees at ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor in East Chicago.

The layoffs may only be the first round at ArcelorMittal, which has seen a significant reduction in almost all facets of its business in the United States as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak and the resulting lockdowns of society. ArcelorMittal USA President John Brett wrote in a message to employees that the magnitude of the layoffs was not yet known and that a Layoff Minimization Plan must be agreed to with United Steelworkers union locals.

ArcelorMittal announces layoffs of both hourly and salaried workers
ArcelorMittal to lay off workers at Indiana Harbor steel mill in East Chicago

"We have no choice but to match our employment levels with our production levels, which reflect the needs of our customers," he said. "I can only imagine the difficulty, but please maintain your focus on safety that you exhibited in March."

ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor put 63 employees on temporary unpaid furlough starting Monday.

"Many of the company’s customers have unexpectedly and temporarily closed their plants due to the COVID-19 pandemic," ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor Employee Services Manager Debra Proper wrote in a Workers Adjustment and Retraining Notification letter to the state. "The temporary closure of these customers has a direct impact on our business and requires us to place employees on temporary, unpaid furlough. At this time, the company expects these furloughs to last less than six months."

ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor put 33 workers on temporary unpaid furlough starting Sunday.

"We would like to have given more notice of this action, but were unable to do so because of how quickly our operations were affected by the automotive closures, the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization’s pandemic declaration on March 11th, the president’s declaration of a national emergency on March 13th, and other related announcements and actions," ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor Vice President and General Manager Wendell Carter wrote in a WARN notice to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. "We also have given or are giving appropriate notice to the affected employees and unions."

Agrati, which makes bolts, nuts, screws, rivets, washers and other fasteners for automakers at 4001 Redbow Drive in Valparaiso, also warned the state it would permanently lay off 9 employees and temporarily furlough 42 workers starting on Monday.

Great Lakes steel production plummets by 119,000 tons last week, only 56% of steel capacity in use
More than 20 ArcelorMittal USA employees test positive for coronavirus

"Additional employees may be laid off in the weeks that follow," Agrati CEO Ashi Uppal wrote in a letter to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. "As you know, there is considerable uncertainty regarding the timing of the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic generally and in the automotive industry specifically."

Agrati estimates the furlough will last less than six months, but said it would notify the state if more layoffs become permanent.

Gallery: Once-bustling Region sites empty as COVID-19 infects NWI

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts