ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel win Global Metals Award for deal of the year

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel won international recognition for their $5.7 billion acquisition of Essar Steel India Limited last year, which was the largest private-sector transaction in India and the second-largest steel transaction in the world in 2019.

Their joint venture AM/NS India​ won the Deal of the Year award from the S&P Platts 2020 Global Metals Awards after investing $5.7 billion to buy Essar out of bankruptcy after it went insolvent in 2017. They overcame many legal challenges and beat out other interested parties to acquire the Indian steel company.

"The Deal of the Year award recognizes the challenges, financial results, leadership, scope and strategic vision of asset buyouts, joint ventures, strategic company alliances or full company mergers or acquisitions, as well as strategic spin-offs that strengthened organizations," ArcelorMittal said in a news release. "The awards program, hosted by S&P Global Platts, the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets, saw 96 finalists from 23 countries vie for recognition in 15 categories."