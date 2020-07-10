You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel win Global Metals Award for deal of the year
urgent

ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel win Global Metals Award for deal of the year

{{featured_button_text}}
ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel win Global Metals Award for deal of the year for $5.7 billion acquisition

ArcelorMittal’s offices at Indiana Harbor in East Chicago are pictured.

 Joseph S. Pete

ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel won international recognition for their $5.7 billion acquisition of Essar Steel India Limited last year, which was the largest private-sector transaction in India and the second-largest steel transaction in the world in 2019.

Their joint venture AM/NS India​ won the Deal of the Year award from the S&P Platts 2020 Global Metals Awards after investing $5.7 billion to buy Essar out of bankruptcy after it went insolvent in 2017. They overcame many legal challenges and beat out other interested parties to acquire the Indian steel company.

"The Deal of the Year award recognizes the challenges, financial results, leadership, scope and strategic vision of asset buyouts, joint ventures, strategic company alliances or full company mergers or acquisitions, as well as strategic spin-offs that strengthened organizations," ArcelorMittal said in a news release. "The awards program, hosted by S&P Global Platts, the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets, saw 96 finalists from 23 countries vie for recognition in 15 categories."

The fraught, drawn-out process of buying Essar took 865 days. After having to go to the Supreme Court in India, ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel eventually emerged as the winner of an auction.

Neither ArcelorMittal nor Nippon Steel had production facilities in India before the deal, which granted them entry into a high-growth market where steel consumption is expected to grow 6% each year for the next 10 to 15 years.

AM/NS India obtained an integrated steel mill with a production capacity of 9.6 million tons a year that can produce a variety of steel products, including hot-rolled, cold-rolled, galvanized, coated steel sheets, steel plates and steel pipes. It also gained pellet plants that can produce 14 million tons a year.

Another notable acquisition by a Northwest Indiana steelmaker last year was U.S. Steel's purchase of a stake in Big River Steel in Arkansas, which will allow it to diversify from its historic integrated production into mini-mills.

Gallery: World of Steel

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: ‘Riding Shotgun’ with the sheriff coming Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts