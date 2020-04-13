ArcelorMittal announces layoffs of both hourly and salaried workers

"The company made it clear they wanted to push Local 1010 into a Layoff Minimization Plan process quickly as the company desired to cut costs as fast as possible," Wagner wrote. "Indiana Harbor East Management felt the best way to immediately cut costs was to lay off employees with less than two years prior to agreeing on a Layoff Minimization Plan. Management believes that these employees have no protections under the Basic Labor Agreement and no right to sub pay. Management stated they wanted to schedule the employees with more than two years but less than three, less than 40 hours a week. Even more insulting is that management believes they could schedule people eight hours a week if they wanted too. Local 1010 leadership advised caution in taking these kinds of actions against our members."

The union argued for protecting members most vulnerable to the COVID-19 illness, such as those over 60 years old or with compromised immune systems. Union leaders met again with the company on April 6 when management presented a new plan.