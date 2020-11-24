ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor blast furnace recovered after 'catastrophic explosion'

Blast Furnace D at ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor in Porter County was rebuilt and has recovered after a catastrophic explosion this July.
"No one was hurt in the blast, but it looked like the furnace would be down for months," Burns Harbor Operation Technology Manager Blake Crisman said in a press release. "But a team at the plant found a way to bring the furnace back in much less time."
ArcelorMittal spokesman William Steers said the blast furnace had to be taken offline after a stove dome failure resulted in a fire that was contained and extinguished.
Dramatic footage from the scene showed a massive fireball and a shower of shrapnel of large chunks of burning hot white refractory, the interior lining that protects the blast furnace shell from the super-heated temperatures within during the steelmaking process.
"When the furnace exploded, there were flames shooting 40 feet into the air, sending brick flying," Crisman said. "The blast completely took out the furnace and all the electrical infrastructure, along with the hydraulic units that power the top of the furnace. We were looking at a three-month timeline to get the furnace back up and running. But over the course of many discussions, I sent out an email with this subject line: 'You all are going to think I’m nuts but hear me out.'"
The steel mill had to get the blast furnace back up and running in a much quicker fashion. So it took it down for short outages of a week or two while making permanent repairs.
"The team created an action plan. It was intense. We ended up putting in about 10 remote racks and four PLC racks. We had to run 75,000 feet of cable. We had about 35 to 4,000 terminate and electrical terminations," Crisman said. "We probably touched 250 to 300 devices out in the field. We put two temporary hydraulic units up on top of the furnace and then we put another diesel unit to run our snort. Of course, we were clearing debris the whole time, so we needed to protect the people below from any falling debris. We built what we called a 'headache wall' to protect them."
The steel mill, which will soon be taken over by Cleveland-Cliffs, was able to start the blast furnace again in a matter of weeks.
"Most of the engineering was done in house. The panel designs were done in house. There was help from a third-party engineering firm," Crisman said. "The team was fantastic. They couldn’t wait to get the place going. Everyone bent over backward and it was tremendous to see how everyone joined in."
The project required herculean effort but was finished far ahead of schedule, Crisman said.
"It took countless hours of programming and manual labor to get the job done. And they were removing debris the whole time," he said. "But instead of taking two to three months to get the furnace running, it took just three weeks."