ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor blast furnace recovered after 'catastrophic explosion'

"The team created an action plan. It was intense. We ended up putting in about 10 remote racks and four PLC racks. We had to run 75,000 feet of cable. We had about 35 to 4,000 terminate and electrical terminations," Crisman said. "We probably touched 250 to 300 devices out in the field. We put two temporary hydraulic units up on top of the furnace and then we put another diesel unit to run our snort. Of course, we were clearing debris the whole time, so we needed to protect the people below from any falling debris. We built what we called a 'headache wall' to protect them."

The steel mill, which will soon be taken over by Cleveland-Cliffs, was able to start the blast furnace again in a matter of weeks.

"Most of the engineering was done in house. The panel designs were done in house. There was help from a third-party engineering firm," Crisman said. "The team was fantastic. They couldn’t wait to get the place going. Everyone bent over backward and it was tremendous to see how everyone joined in."

The project required herculean effort but was finished far ahead of schedule, Crisman said.

"It took countless hours of programming and manual labor to get the job done. And they were removing debris the whole time," he said. "But instead of taking two to three months to get the furnace running, it took just three weeks."