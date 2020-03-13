You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor seeks to manage energy use
urgent

ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor seeks to manage energy use

{{featured_button_text}}
ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor pursues ISO 50001 certification .

ArcelorMittal’s Burns Harbor facility is shown. Burns Harbor Police are investigating a death at the mill.

 Matthew Saltanovitz

ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor has started the process of pursuing ISO 50001 certification, a global standard for energy management.

The International Organization for Standardization established the standard to help companies reduce energy use, electricity bills, and greenhouse gas emissions. The U.S. Department of Energy established the 50001 Ready program to give companies a self-guided pathway to attain the designation.

“Burns Harbor is excited to be working toward becoming 50001 Ready and, eventually, 50001 certified,” said John Mengel, recently retired vice president and general manager of ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor. “In many ways, Burns Harbor has been preparing for this process for several years now, making great strides in implementing practices that are making us a more energy-efficient operation. I have great confidence in the team that has been assembled to execute this important energy management program.”

To achieve the international certification, ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor will self-assess its progress in categories: planning, energy review, continual improvement, and system management. The steel mill already fully meets the criteria of eight of the 25 steps required.

“We started the discussion when our key sales account manager for Nissan was approached by the automaker to see if our company was interested in becoming 50001 Ready through a supplier program offered through the U.S. DOE,” said Larry Fabina, manager of continuous improvement at ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor. “Most of our automotive customers are becoming either 50001 Ready or ISO 50001 certified and we felt this would be a natural progression for our facilities that have been engaged in various energy reduction activities over the years.”

The entire ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor workforce will eventually be involved in the project, which will be led by a core energy team and assisted by a consultant and Nissan suppliers.

“We anticipate the process will take 12 months to complete,” Fabina said. “Becoming 50001 Ready is important for the sustainability of the Burns Harbor facility. Energy continues to be a major portion of our conversion costs. We need to better control our energy costs and 50001 Ready will help us do just that.”

Gallery: World of Steel

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts