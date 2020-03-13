ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor seeks to manage energy use

ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor has started the process of pursuing ISO 50001 certification, a global standard for energy management.

The International Organization for Standardization established the standard to help companies reduce energy use, electricity bills, and greenhouse gas emissions. The U.S. Department of Energy established the 50001 Ready program to give companies a self-guided pathway to attain the designation.

“Burns Harbor is excited to be working toward becoming 50001 Ready and, eventually, 50001 certified,” said John Mengel, recently retired vice president and general manager of ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor. “In many ways, Burns Harbor has been preparing for this process for several years now, making great strides in implementing practices that are making us a more energy-efficient operation. I have great confidence in the team that has been assembled to execute this important energy management program.”

To achieve the international certification, ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor will self-assess its progress in categories: planning, energy review, continual improvement, and system management. The steel mill already fully meets the criteria of eight of the 25 steps required.

