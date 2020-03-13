ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor seeks to manage energy use

ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor has started the process of pursuing ISO 50001 certification, a global standard for energy management.
The International Organization for Standardization established the standard to help companies reduce energy use, electricity bills, and greenhouse gas emissions. The U.S. Department of Energy established the 50001 Ready program to give companies a self-guided pathway to attain the designation.
“Burns Harbor is excited to be working toward becoming 50001 Ready and, eventually, 50001 certified,” said John Mengel, recently retired vice president and general manager of ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor. “In many ways, Burns Harbor has been preparing for this process for several years now, making great strides in implementing practices that are making us a more energy-efficient operation. I have great confidence in the team that has been assembled to execute this important energy management program.”
To achieve the international certification, ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor will self-assess its progress in categories: planning, energy review, continual improvement, and system management. The steel mill already fully meets the criteria of eight of the 25 steps required.
“We started the discussion when our key sales account manager for Nissan was approached by the automaker to see if our company was interested in becoming 50001 Ready through a supplier program offered through the U.S. DOE,” said Larry Fabina, manager of continuous improvement at ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor. “Most of our automotive customers are becoming either 50001 Ready or ISO 50001 certified and we felt this would be a natural progression for our facilities that have been engaged in various energy reduction activities over the years.”
The entire ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor workforce will eventually be involved in the project, which will be led by a core energy team and assisted by a consultant and Nissan suppliers.
“We anticipate the process will take 12 months to complete,” Fabina said. “Becoming 50001 Ready is important for the sustainability of the Burns Harbor facility. Energy continues to be a major portion of our conversion costs. We need to better control our energy costs and 50001 Ready will help us do just that.”