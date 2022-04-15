ArcelorMittal buys majority stake in HBI facility in Texas

Like Cleveland-Cliffs, ArcelorMittal is betting big on hot-briquetted iron.

The Luxembourg-based steelmaker, which has its North American headquarters in Schererville, reached a deal to buy an 80% stake in Voestalpine’s HBI plant in Corpus Christi, Texas, with Voestalpine retaining the remaining 20%.

The deal values the plant at $1 billion.

“This is a compelling strategic acquisition for our company," ArcelorMittal CEO Aditya Mittal said. "It accelerates both our progression into producing high-quality metallic feedstock for (electric arc furnaces) and our global decarbonization journey. The facility is world-class and is ideally located, with its own deep-water port. There is also unused land on the site which provides interesting options for further development."

Austrian-based Voestalpine built the plant in 2016. It can make 2 million tons a year of HBI, a reduction of iron ore that's used as a feedstock in electric arc furnaces and blast furnaces, where it reduces coke consumption and lowers the carbon footprint.

Cleveland-Cliffs has been investing heavily in HBI, building a $1 billion plant in Toledo. It now uses the feedstock in all seven of its blast furnaces, including those in Northwest Indiana.

ArcelorMittal, which maintains a global research and development center in East Chicago even after unloading most of its Northwest Indiana mills, plans to use the HBI to supply Voestalpine’s steel mills in Donawitz and Linz, Austria, third parties and its own steel mills. It will, for instance, supply AM/NS Calvert in Alabama when its new 1.5 million ton per year electric arc furnace comes online.

The Texas facility employs more than 270 people and sits on a shipping channel that allows the raw material to be shipped by boat to Europe and the Americas. It uses natural gas to reduce iron ore pellets into HBI, which has been touted as more environmentally friendly than coke, a form of coal that's burned in blast furnaces.

ArcelorMittal is now investing $5.6 billion in four different direct reduced iron projects that are expected to lower its carbon emissions by 19.5 million tons, or about 4.2 million cars being driven for a year.

“ArcelorMittal is already one of the world’s largest producers of DRI," Mittal said. "This acquisition will further strengthen our position and guarantee the security of supply to AM/NS Calvert, while our experience will bring significant value to the asset."

The steelmaker aims to reduce carbon emissions by 25% by 2030.

"DRI is a feedstock which has a very important role to play in our decarbonization ambitions, as we have announced plans to construct DRI facilities at several sites across Europe and in Canada," Mittal said.

