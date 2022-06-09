ArcelorMittal completes $1 billion share buyback program

ArcelorMittal has completed a $1 billion share buyback program.

The steelmaker, whose North American headquarters is in Schererville and which operates a Global R&D lab in East Chicago, bought back 33.34 million shares for just under $1 billion at an average price of $30.02 per share.

ArcelorMittal's board approved the buyback in May.

Companies are projected to buy back a record $1 trillion in stocks this year, a 12% increase over last year, according to a forecast by Goldman Sachs.

S&P 500 buybacks totaled a record $881.7 billion last year, a 69.6% increase over 2020 and a 9.3% increase over the previous record in 2018. Buybacks hit a record $270.1 billion in the fourth quarter of last year.

Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal sold off most of its U.S. assets to Cleveland-Cliffs in late 2020 but still has steelmaking operations in 16 countries and a presence in 60 countries.

Last year, the company produced 50.9 million tons of iron ore and made 69.1 million tons of steel, shipping 62.9 million tons. It brought in $76.6 billion in revenue from its worldwide operations.

ArcelorMittal employs nearly 158,000 workers around the globe. It has customers in 155 countries.

While it remains one of the world's largest steelmakers, its divestiture of its U.S. operations, including its mills along the Lake Michigan lakeshore in Northwest Indiana, knocked it off the top spot it long held.

ArcelorMittal finished second in steel production last year, training the China Baowu Group's 119.95 million tons of output.

