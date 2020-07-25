ArcelorMittal donates 50 truckloads of limestone for Veterans Memorial Trail

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ArcelorMittal donated 50 truckloads of limestone, which is used during the steelmaking process, to pave the way for the new Veterans Memorial Trail in Hebron.

The steelmaker gave 1,250 tons of limestone for the trail that will connect Crown Point with Hebron, which is about 30 miles from the steelmaker's Indiana Harbor and Burns Harbor steel mills. Many area residents work there, including Hebron Council Member Don Ensign, a former lime plant manager who's now a consultant to ArcelorMittal USA.

“Don asked if we could donate the ground foundation for the Memorial Trail,” said Ben Zavala, lime plant manager, 4SP, ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor. “The state also offered to match all donations in monetary value. We knew we wanted to be a part of this.”

ArcelorMittal uses limestone to remove impurities in steel, typically selling off the excess limestone that's too small to be usable in steelmaking to construction or aggregate companies. The steelmaker donated $16,250 to the first mile of the trail, which received a total of $80,000 in donated labor, material and equipment from the community.