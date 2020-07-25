ArcelorMittal donates 50 truckloads of limestone for Veterans Memorial Trail

ArcelorMittal donated 50 truckloads of limestone, which is used during the steelmaking process, to pave the way for the new Veterans Memorial Trail in Hebron.
The steelmaker gave 1,250 tons of limestone for the trail that will connect Crown Point with Hebron, which is about 30 miles from the steelmaker's Indiana Harbor and Burns Harbor steel mills. Many area residents work there, including Hebron Council Member Don Ensign, a former lime plant manager who's now a consultant to ArcelorMittal USA.
“Don asked if we could donate the ground foundation for the Memorial Trail,” said Ben Zavala, lime plant manager, 4SP, ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor. “The state also offered to match all donations in monetary value. We knew we wanted to be a part of this.”
ArcelorMittal uses limestone to remove impurities in steel, typically selling off the excess limestone that's too small to be usable in steelmaking to construction or aggregate companies. The steelmaker donated $16,250 to the first mile of the trail, which received a total of $80,000 in donated labor, material and equipment from the community.
“I am honored to be here today, representing ArcelorMittal. We would like to congratulate you on the completion of the first mile of this memorial trail which not only connects communities but also honors those who served our country,” Zavala said. “It is important to ArcelorMittal to both be an active and welcome member of our community, so I want to thank you for giving us the opportunity to be involved in this great project. As a community member I would like to thank you for all your hard work and dedication to make this happen. I can’t wait to put on my tennis shoes and bring my family here to enjoy the fruits of your efforts.”
Veterans Day Freebies: Free buffet
Veterans Day Freebies: Free diner meal
Veterans Day Freebies: Free breakfast
Veterans Day Freebies: Free pancakes
Veterans Day Freebies: Free lunch
Veterans Day Freebies: Free dental care
Veterans Day Freebies: Free haircut
Veterans Day Freebies: Free appetizer or dessert
Veterans Day Freebies: Free movie
Veterans Day Freebies: Free carwash
Veterans Day Freebies: BOGO meal
Veterans Day Freebies: Free dinner
Veterans Day Freebies: Free coffee
Veterans Day Freebies: Free train ride
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.