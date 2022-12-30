ArcelorMittal drops new podcast

It's often joked that everyone these days has a podcast, and that includes one of the world's leading steelmakers.

ArcelorMittal, whose North American operations are headquartered in Schererville, recently launched a new four-part season of its Futurising podcast. The multinational steelmaker, which also operates a research and development laboratory in East Chicago, addresses how it is transitioning to low-carbon steelmaking with a goal to become net zero by 2050.

The podcast is hosted by Tom Cheesewright, a broadcaster, futurist and author of the book "Future-Proof Your Business." He interviews ArcelorMittal executives about the company's climate action strategy and progress at reducing emissions thus far.

ArcelorMittal, which sold off its carbon-intensive integrated mills in Northwest Indiana after being one of the Region's biggest industrial companies for decades, is working to reduce the carbon intensity of its steel by 25% by 2030. The steel industry as a whole faces intense pressure worldwide to reduce its carbon footprint to combat the threat of climate change.

The series of podcast episodes feature interviews with Head of Corporate Communications Nicola Davidson, Head of Corporate Business Optimization Brad Davey, Chief Technology Officer Pinakin Chaubal, ArcelorMittal Belgium CEO Manfred Van Vlierberghe and Head of Sustainable Development James Streater.

They discuss the challenges facing the steel industry, the transition to lower carbon emissions, new technologies being developed, the urgency of the net zero challenge and the confidence they have in ArcelorMittal reaching its targets. Company leaders also address the need for a just transition that results in economic opportunity for the displaced and what happens to "the jobs, the communities and the economies of those reliant on the supply chains and processes that we leave behind in the race to decarbonize."

“What a lot of people don't understand is just how critical steel is for the energy transition and for the development of a low-carbon economy. All the solar farms, the wind farms, the electric vehicles, the low-carbon buildings — all of those are going to have steel at their core," Davison said. "There's a real opportunity for steel in a low-carbon economy and that's why it's even more imperative that we manage to decarbonize and reach net zero.”

The podcast is available on Spotify and YouTube.