ArcelorMittal further cutting production in Europe

ArcelorMittal plans to further reduce production in Europe after announcing earlier in May it would idle a mill in Poland and cut output in Spain in response to deteriorating market conditions.
The Luxembourg-based steelmaker, which employs more than 10,000 steelworkers in Northwest Indiana, said it will "take additional steps to adjust its European production levels to further align its production to the current market demand" because of high import levels and sagging shipments in Europe. The company plans to focus on "cost and quality over volume" at a time when demand is weak in its home base of Europe.
“This is again a hard decision for us to have taken, but given the level of weakness in the market, we feel it is the prudent course of action," ArcelorMittal Europe CEO Geert van Poelvoorde said. "This will be a temporary measure that will be reversed when market conditions improve. In the meantime, our employees remain our utmost priority and we are doing everything we can to ensure that the right social measures are in place to support them and their families during this difficult time.”
ArcelorMittal will reduce its steelmaking production in Dunkirk, France and Eisenhüttenstadt, Germany. It will scale back on production in Bremen, Germany during a planned blast furnace stoppage in the fourth quarter and extend a scheduled blast furnace stopped in Asturias, Spain.
ArcelorMittal made $76 billion in revenue last year after producing 92.5 million tons of steel. It announced in early May it was slashing European output by 3 million tons but did not say how much more output will be reduced with the latest round of cuts.