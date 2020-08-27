ArcelorMittal Global R&D in East Chicago develops new pipeline testing technologies

ArcelorMittal Global R&D in East Chicago has developed new pipeline technologies, including the nation's only roll bending machine.
The research laboratory on Columbus Drive just off the Cline Avenue highway uses the unique roll bending machine and ring expansion test to test steel that's used in pipelines by the energy industry to transport natural gas, crude oil, gasoline and other fuels.
"Line pipe steel must be strong enough to handle high internal pressures, especially for gas transmission," ArcelorMittal spokeswoman Shira Cohen said.. "But the steel must also be resistant to brittle fracture. This poses a challenge to steel designers. Line pipe steel must be tough enough to resist impacts and fracture along the pipeline. In gas lines, fractures can run for miles if the steel is not tough enough."
ArcelorMittal Global R&D forms plate and rolled coil samples from the steel mills into cylinders with specific diameters to simulate the pipe and tube forming process. It allows ArcelorMittal to perform tests end customers in the energy sector would otherwise have to do themselves when buying pipe.
"Because pipe mechanical properties differ from the properties measured in coil or plate products, ArcelorMittal factors this into our steel design process to ensure that the product meets specific criteria in pipe form and refines the properties to meet customer needs," Cohen said.
The lab also uses a ring expansion test to determine the strength of the 16-48-inch diameter pipe without having to flatten the steel, which changes its properties. Testing it while it's still in pipe form with hydraulic pressure provides a more accurate measure of strength and reduces setup times, Cohen said.
ArcelorMittal Global R&D researchers will publish a technical paper on the ring expansion test at the International Pipeline Conference in late September.
