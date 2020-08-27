ArcelorMittal Global R&D in East Chicago develops new pipeline testing technologies

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ArcelorMittal Global R&D in East Chicago has developed new pipeline technologies, including the nation's only roll bending machine.

The research laboratory on Columbus Drive just off the Cline Avenue highway uses the unique roll bending machine and ring expansion test to test steel that's used in pipelines by the energy industry to transport natural gas, crude oil, gasoline and other fuels.

"Line pipe steel must be strong enough to handle high internal pressures, especially for gas transmission," ArcelorMittal spokeswoman Shira Cohen said.. "But the steel must also be resistant to brittle fracture. This poses a challenge to steel designers. Line pipe steel must be tough enough to resist impacts and fracture along the pipeline. In gas lines, fractures can run for miles if the steel is not tough enough."

ArcelorMittal Global R&D forms plate and rolled coil samples from the steel mills into cylinders with specific diameters to simulate the pipe and tube forming process. It allows ArcelorMittal to perform tests end customers in the energy sector would otherwise have to do themselves when buying pipe.