ArcelorMittal Global R&D in East Chicago helped develop a new grade of advanced high-strength steel that's used in the Ram pickup truck, Pacifica minivan, Jeep Wrangler and the upcoming Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Luxembourgh-based ArcelorMittal had been importing the steel, known as GI TRIP 690, from Europe to serve automakers here. But the research and development center in East Chicago worked for years with ArcelorMittal Cleveland to start making the specialized grade of steel in the United States to serve Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.
“This was a challenging product," said Oleg Yakubovsky, R&D’s lead scientist on the development of the new grade. "ArcelorMittal produces TRIP grades for other automotive customers, but Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' specification imposes a tougher requirement for the steel’s ductility, along with a higher tensile strength.”
The grade is stronger than traditional steel to reduce vehicle weight, lower tailpipe emissions and improve mileage.
“Our customers are looking to ArcelorMittal to produce new grades of advanced high-strength steel that are stronger and more formable so they can manufacture a lighter weight vehicle without compromising safety," Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Account Manager Jim Loch said. "It’s great when we can bring the challenges of the customer to a plant like Cleveland and they make it happen."
Engineers had to surmount a number of technical issues to make the new product at its hot-dip galvanizing line in Cleveland. ArcelorMittal is now working on more advanced high-strength steel grades for automakers, who make up a large chunk of its business.
“Our success with GI TRIP 690 will help us move forward on even more challenging advanced high-strength steel grades,” Yakubovsky said.
Advanced high-strength steel has been a fast-growing segment for steelmakers, though it's largely replacing conventional steel in cars, pickups and sport utility vehicles. Allied Market Research estimates the advanced high-strength steel market will grow to $29.1 billion by 2023, up from $13.1 billion in 2016.