ArcelorMittal Global R&D researchers win national honors

Gang Huang with ArcelorMittal Global R&D and fellow researchers Adam D. Hodges, Lindsay Brown and Sarah Tedesco of General Motors won the 2022 Institute Medal, the AISI's highest technical award. They were honored for the paper "Strain Amount and Strain Path Effects on Instrumented Charpy Toughness of Baked Third Generation Advanced High Strength Steels.”

“I would like to congratulate this year’s Institute Medal winners and finalists on their remarkable achievements,” said Leon Topalian, AISI Chairman and president and CEO of Nucor. “We thank them for their efforts to promote and further steel industry innovation that will expand our industry’s capabilities to meet the needs of our customers for advanced steel solutions.”

The American Iron and Steel Institute established the Institute Medal and Finalist Medals in 1927 for technical papers of special merit. The research is judged on technical excellence, originality, breadth of interest and potential value to the steel industry.

Lead research engineer Dongwei Fan with ArcelorMittal Global R&D and Ankit Srivastava, Yu Liu and Raymundo Arróyave of Texas A&M University won one of the two Finalist Awards. Their paper was entitled "Microstructure-Based Modeling of the Effect of Inclusion on the Bendability of Advanced High Strength Dual-Phase Steels.”

