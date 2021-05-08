ArcelorMittal has strongest quarter in a decade after shedding Northwest Indiana mills

ArcelorMittal, the Luxembourg-based steel giant that operates a global research and development center in East Chicago, had its best quarter in a decade after selling off its Northwest Indiana steel mills last year.

The steelmaker made $2.3 billion in profit in the first quarter, up from $1.2 billion in the fourth quarter of last year, largely as a result of rising steel prices and improving market conditions following a downturn during the coronavirus pandemic. The company said it significantly improved its operating performance because of a recovery in demand that led to a 6.5% increase in shipments when taking ArcelorMittal's now smaller scale into account.

“The first quarter of this year has been our strongest in a decade. While this is naturally a very welcome development following a highly challenging 2020, we are mindful that Covid continues to be a health challenge across the world, especially in developing economies," CEO Aditya Mittal said. "Nowhere is this more obvious at present than in India, where we have our AM/NS India JV with Nippon Steel. Our colleagues in India are sending support wherever we can, including providing daily amounts of oxygen from our sites to local hospitals and setting up temporary medical facilities. Our thoughts are with the people of India as they strive to bring this situation under control.”