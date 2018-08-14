ArcelorMittal is helping fund $6.6 million in Sustain Our Great Lakes conservation grants.
The steelmaker, one of Northwest Indiana's largest employers, is one of the supporters of the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation's round of 25 grants for ecological restoration projects in the Great Lakes Basin of Indiana, Illinois, New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Wisconsin, Minnesota and the Canadian province of Ontario.
“Sustain Our Great Lakes continues to be a leader in binational ecological restoration and water quality improvements within the Great Lakes region,” National Fish and Wildlife Foundation Executive Director and CEO Jeff Trandahl said. “The 25 grants announced today supply critical funding for projects within each Great Lakes state and the province of Ontario to help preserve and protect the region’s globally unique habitats and natural resources.”
Various projects will restore habitats, conserve wildlife and protect fish. The funds will go to restore 72 miles of stream and riparian habitat, reopen 103 miles of river for fish passage, remove about a dozen barriers to fish passage, and control invasive species across 1,422 acres of wetland, upland and riparian habitat throughout the Great Lakes region.
The grants also will restore 1,400 acres of wetland habitat, boost stormwater storage capacity by 161 million gallons, and keep 2,500 tons of sediment, 33,000 pounds of nitrogen and 8,000 pounds of phosphorous from entering waterways every year.
“The Great Lakes region is home to 11 ArcelorMittal facilities as well as the many communities where our employees and valued stakeholders live, play and work,” ArcelorMittal spokesman Bill Steers said. “Our commitment to produce safe, sustainable steel transcends our physical operations and includes sustaining the vitality of Great Lakes ecosystems for future generations. Today, 11 years after joining Sustain Our Great Lakes, our commitment to this powerful public-private partnership remains strong and we believe it embodies the long-term value that trusted partners can deliver when working together to advance collective goals across the region.”