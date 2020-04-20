ArcelorMittal idles blast furnace, lays off more workers in East Chicago

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

ArcelorMittal is idling the #4 blast furnace and laying off workers at the Indiana Harbor steel mill in East Chicago, and the number of layoffs is only expected to increase.

The steel mill temporarily shut down the blast furnace that forges raw materials into iron Monday.

"The COVID-19 outbreak has impacted ArcelorMittal USA’s key use markets. In response to this, we are adapting our capacity to meet changing demand while maintaining the flexibility of our operations," ArcelorMittal spokesman Bill Steers said.

The steelmaker hopes to bring blast furnace #4 back online by May 11, but that target date could be pushed back as the unfolding coronavirus public health crisis evolves. ArcelorMittal has been offering voluntary layoffs at #4 Steel Producing at the mill in East Chicago.

United Steelworkers union officials do not know how extensive the layoffs will be but were told "a significant number" of workers there will be put in a plant-wide general labor pool so they can continue working while assuming new responsibilities while the blast furnace is temporarily down.