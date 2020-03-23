ArcelorMittal idling #4 blast furnace at Indiana Harbor after auto shutdown in coronavirus response

EAST CHICAGO — ArcelorMittal is idling the #4 Blast Furnace at its ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor steel mill after auto plants nationwide shut down for a deep cleaning to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Much of the steel made at the mill in East Chicago and along Northwest Indiana's lakeshore ends in cars, trucks and SUVs. Industry analysts estimate as much as 50% of the business at integrated mills like ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor comes from the automotive industry.

The Detroit 3 automakers are shuttering their plants through March 29 to clean them to protect workers from COVID-19. Honda, Subaru and other foreign automakers also temporarily closed their U.S. plants in response to the global pandemic for which there is not yet a cure.

"The COVID-19 outbreak has impacted ArcelorMittal USA’s key use markets. In response to this, we are adapting our capacity to meet changing demand while maintaining the flexibility of our operations," ArcelorMittal spokesman William Steers said. "As a result, ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor has begun preparations for a safe and orderly blow down of IH #4 blast furnace with necessary precaution to preserve the asset for future production."

The company would not say exactly how many jobs would be affected.