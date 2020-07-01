You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor and I/N Tek and Kote honored by General Motors
urgent

ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor and I/N Tek and Kote honored by General Motors

{{featured_button_text}}

Four ArcelorMittal steel mills, including two in Northwest Indiana, won 2019 Supplier Quality Excellence Awards from General Motors.

ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor in East Chicago; I/N Tek and Kote in New Carlisle; AM/NS Calvert in Alabama; and ArcelorMittal Dofasco in Canada were honored by GM for meeting stringent quality requirements, including overall quality, rejection rates, quality certifications, and a lack of plant disruptions or major shipping issues. ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor and I/N Tek and Kote jointly won a Supplier Excellence Award for the second straight year.

“We are very proud of our partnership with General Motors across our sites, and this recognition is a testament to our employees’ dedication to superior quality and service,” said John Cardwell, ArcelorMittal’s director of automotive sales. “Winning this award in multiple locations not only bodes well for us now, but also helps position us to remain the market leader with General Motors.”

Detroit-based GM employs thousands of suppliers worldwide and only recognizes a few with its Supplier Quality Excellence Awards.

“General Motors' mission is to design, build and sell the world's best vehicles with the highest levels of quality and safety on the road,” said Richard Demuynck, executive director of GM’s global supplier quality and development. “Achieving this mission depends largely on the quality of the parts our suppliers produce day in and day out. You are a critical part of the team who helps ensure the customer is delighted with their product purchase and we want to recognize and thank you for that.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: ‘Riding Shotgun’ with the sheriff coming Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts