ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor and I/N Tek and Kote honored by General Motors

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Four ArcelorMittal steel mills, including two in Northwest Indiana, won 2019 Supplier Quality Excellence Awards from General Motors.

ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor in East Chicago; I/N Tek and Kote in New Carlisle; AM/NS Calvert in Alabama; and ArcelorMittal Dofasco in Canada were honored by GM for meeting stringent quality requirements, including overall quality, rejection rates, quality certifications, and a lack of plant disruptions or major shipping issues. ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor and I/N Tek and Kote jointly won a Supplier Excellence Award for the second straight year.

“We are very proud of our partnership with General Motors across our sites, and this recognition is a testament to our employees’ dedication to superior quality and service,” said John Cardwell, ArcelorMittal’s director of automotive sales. “Winning this award in multiple locations not only bodes well for us now, but also helps position us to remain the market leader with General Motors.”

Detroit-based GM employs thousands of suppliers worldwide and only recognizes a few with its Supplier Quality Excellence Awards.