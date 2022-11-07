ArcelorMittal investing $25 million in nuclear in decarbonization push

ArcelorMittal is investing $25 million in nuclear technology in the United States as it seeks to decarbonize steelmaking.

The steelmaker, which has its North American headquarters in Schererville and Global R&D lab in East Chicago, is making the investment in the nuclear innovation company TerraPower. The company has raised $830 million in equity, which is being touted as "the largest private raise among advanced nuclear companies."

Bill Gates founded TerraPower in 2008. It develops nuclear technology including the Natrium sodium fast reactor paired with a molten salt energy storage system.

The coupling aims to provide clean energy that can be used in power grids along with renewables. The company is now building a Natrium reactor in Wyoming as part of the U.S. Department of Energy’s Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program. It will be able to produce as much as 500 MWe during peak demand with an assist from an energy storage system.

“Having been in discussions with TerraPower for some time, we have been very impressed by the quality and ambition of the company’s technology and people," Irina Gorbounova, head of ArcelorMittal's XCard Innovation fund. "The XCarb Innovation Fund is designed to invest in the best and brightest innovations which hold the potential to accelerate the world’s transition to net zero and support the decarbonization of our industry, which is intrinsically linked to access to an abundant supply of clean energy solutions. TerraPower is therefore a perfect fit for our Innovation Fund, and we are delighted to join its investor base.”

ArcelorMittal launched the XCarb Innovation Fund last March after selling off most of its U.S. assets, including its integrated steel mills in Northwest Indiana. The program aims to help the steelmaker decarbonize via new technology amid growing global pressure to lower carbon emissions as the world races to get climate change under control.

The steelmaker is investing seed capital in projects that would convert waste to gas, harness the power of hydrogen, capture carbon, store energy or otherwise advance clean energy goals.

Thus far, ArcelorMittal has invested $122.5 million in five companies — Heliogen, Form Energy, LanzaTech, H2Pro and now TerraPower. It also pledged $100 million to the Breakthrough Energy’s Catalyst Program that Bill Gates founded.