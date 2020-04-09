ArcelorMittal laying off new hires at Burns Harbor; Gary Works indefinitely idling blast furnace

The USW said in a message to members that all probationary employees at Burns Harbor would be terminated as of April 12. The union local at ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor also was told the company planned to lay off all employees with less than two years on the job at the steel mill on Lake Michigan in East Chicago.

"The devastation of COVID-19 has altered our lives and our industry. Steel orders are decreasing and some delivery dates are being pushed back or cancelled. In response to this, the company has informed us of their intention to change or modify schedules based on business and production needs," USW Local 6787 President Pete Trinidad Sr. said in an update to members. "They also will be closely monitoring and restricting overtime, where necessary, in an effort to further reduce their operating costs. We are not in agreement with these decisions. We contend, the company’s most valuable asset is the people. Adding additional crews and work days in a challenging climate will only add further hazards to our jobs. We will continue to encourage the company to do what is best for the people during this global crisis."