ArcelorMittal loses $300 million in third quarter

ArcelorMittal, the Luxembourg-based steel giant that's in the process of selling off most of its Northwest Indiana operations, lost $300 million in the third quarter, as compared to $600 million in the second quarter.

The steelmaker, which will retain ownership of its research and development center in East Chicago, did see an improved operating performance with gross operating income of $700 million in the third quarter, as compared to an operating loss of $300 million in the second quarter. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, it pulled in $900 million in gross earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization in the third quarter, as compared to $700 million in EBITDA in the second quarter.

ArcelorMittal said the auto business and other end markets had been recovering.

“The third quarter marked an improved operating performance for the group with steel markets recovering gradually from the very challenging second quarter after the ending of lockdowns. All steel segments saw improved demand with Brazil and ACIS showing particularly encouraging profitability improvement," ArcelorMittal Chairman and CEO Lakshmi Mittal said.