ArcelorMittal loses $559 million in second quarter as coronavirus hits business hard

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ArcelorMittal lost $559 million in the second quarter, largely because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic that shut down many auto plants and other end users of steel.

The decrease in demand led to a 23.7% reduction in steel shipments year-over-year in the second quarter. The Luxembourg-based multinational steelmaker, one of Northwest Indiana's largest employers, posted an operating loss of $300 million during the three-month period that ended at the end of June.

“The first six months of the year, and particularly the second quarter, have been one of the most difficult periods in the history of the company, with demand for steel considerably disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic," ArcelorMittal Chairman and CEO Lakshmi Mittal said. "I would like to thank our employees across the globe, who have demonstrated great resilience and strength of character to first look out for one another and then maintain operations to meet customer demand in these most challenging of environments."