ArcelorMittal loses $559 million in second quarter as coronavirus hits business hard

ArcelorMittal lost $559 million in the second quarter, largely because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic that shut down many auto plants and other end users of steel.
The decrease in demand led to a 23.7% reduction in steel shipments year-over-year in the second quarter. The Luxembourg-based multinational steelmaker, one of Northwest Indiana's largest employers, posted an operating loss of $300 million during the three-month period that ended at the end of June.
“The first six months of the year, and particularly the second quarter, have been one of the most difficult periods in the history of the company, with demand for steel considerably disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic," ArcelorMittal Chairman and CEO Lakshmi Mittal said. "I would like to thank our employees across the globe, who have demonstrated great resilience and strength of character to first look out for one another and then maintain operations to meet customer demand in these most challenging of environments."
ArcelorMittal, which has temporarily laid off hundreds of steelworkers in Northwest Indiana during the pandemic, brought in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amoritization, or EBITDA, of $700 million in the second quarter, down from $1.7 billion last year. The company has $11.2 billion in liquidity to get through the public health crisis.
The steelmaker has taken steps to reduce costs to protect cash flows and profitability and is now working on structural cost improvements.
“As a group we responded swiftly to protect our people, assets, profitability and cashflow, ensuring the company is in as strong a position as possible to weather this very challenging period," Mittal said. "We implemented a comprehensive range of measures that include reducing production, capex and fixed costs, as well as raising capital to further strengthen the balance sheet which has taken our net debt close to the level at which we will prioritize returns to shareholders."
The steelmaker's core markets have been showing signs of productivity, but the speed and trajectory of the recovery is uncertain. ArcelorMittal will adjust its production accordingly.
“There are now signs of activity picking up, especially in regions where lockdowns have ended, but clearly it is prudent to remain cautious about the outlook," Mittal said. "Against this context, we are examining what structural changes might be required to ensure the company is well configured to prosper in the coming years as demand recovers."
The company expects to need $3.5 billion to cover business expenses in 2020 and is working to reduce capital spending to $1 billion. The steelmaker will restart blast furnaces and operations as orders pick up.
"It has been an unexpectedly challenging period for everyone," Mittal said. "The remainder of the year will no doubt continue to be challenging but I believe we are well prepared to increase production and capture the improvement in demand when it comes.”
