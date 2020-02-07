ArcelorMittal loses nearly $1.9 billion in fourth quarter, $2.45 billion for the year

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“Maintaining a strong balance sheet and reaching our net debt target is a clear priority for ArcelorMittal," Mittal said. "Having now completed the acquisition of Essar Steel India in partnership with Nippon Steel, we have also secured a new opportunity for the group in the fast-growing Indian market. The asset is performing well and offers considerable brownfield potential aligned with the country’s ambition to triple crude steel production over the next ten years."

ArcelorMittal said it looks to cut costs by $1 billion in 2020 and reduce its net debt to $7 billion. It also hopes to reduce its impact on the environment in anticipation of more stringent emissions regulations worldwide because of mounting concerns about climate change.

“We also continue to invest strategically in research and development, including lower carbon steel-making processes and low-carbon products," Mittal said. "Steel has the potential to significantly reduce its carbon emissions, but new policy will be vital. In this regard we are encouraged by the position adopted by the new European Commission, including their support for a carbon border equalization."