ArcelorMittal lost $1.1 billion during coronavirus-induced downturn

ArcelorMittal lost $1.1 billion in the first quarter after the global coronavirus pandemic shuttered automotive plants worldwide and ground most business to a standstill.
The Luxembourg-based steelmaker, which employs around 10,000 steelworkers in Northwest Indiana and Riverdale, reported an operating loss of about $400 million, which was actually down from a loss of $1.5 billion in the fourth quarter because market conditions were improving before COVID-19 slowed everything down in mid-March.
"The improved operating performance in the first quarter has been considerably overshadowed by the COVID-19 crisis," ArcelorMittal Chairman and CEO Lakshmi Mittal said. "Faced with a significant humanitarian challenge, the company’s first priority has been to take all the necessary actions to safeguard the well-being of our people and to provide support to the extent required in the communities in which we operate. But we have also moved decisively to protect the business in the face of the completely unprecedented scenario we are facing where social and economic lockdown has contributed to a significant decline in demand."
As orders to its steel mills plummeted, the steelmaker immediately slashed costs, including by temporarily laying off more than 940 steelworkers in Northwest Indiana.
"We moved swiftly to temporarily idle furnaces, cutting production across markets and reducing operating and capital costs to match this environment. We have continued to meet remaining customer demand from a reduced level of production and are very thankful to our employees and stakeholders for their support in enabling plants to keep running," Mittal said.
Faced with "unprecedented challenges," the company has been managing its cash, limiting working capital investment to around $100 million in the first three months of the year. ArcelorMittal has $9.5 billion in debt and $9.8 billion in liquidity, including about $4.3 billion in cash.
ArcelorMittal expects its costs to be 25% to 30% lower during the second quarter, in which it expects to make $400 billion to $600 billion in Earnings Before Interest, Taxation, Depreciation and Amoritization, or EBITDA. The steelmaker is suspending dividends to shareholders because of the global health crisis.
