ArcelorMittal lost $1.1 billion during coronavirus-induced downturn

ArcelorMittal lost $1.1 billion in the first quarter after the global coronavirus pandemic shuttered automotive plants worldwide and ground most business to a standstill.

The Luxembourg-based steelmaker, which employs around 10,000 steelworkers in Northwest Indiana and Riverdale, reported an operating loss of about $400 million, which was actually down from a loss of $1.5 billion in the fourth quarter because market conditions were improving before COVID-19 slowed everything down in mid-March.

"The improved operating performance in the first quarter has been considerably overshadowed by the COVID-19 crisis," ArcelorMittal Chairman and CEO Lakshmi Mittal said. "Faced with a significant humanitarian challenge, the company’s first priority has been to take all the necessary actions to safeguard the well-being of our people and to provide support to the extent required in the communities in which we operate. But we have also moved decisively to protect the business in the face of the completely unprecedented scenario we are facing where social and economic lockdown has contributed to a significant decline in demand."

As orders to its steel mills plummeted, the steelmaker immediately slashed costs, including by temporarily laying off more than 940 steelworkers in Northwest Indiana.