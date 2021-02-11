ArcelorMittal lost $733 million in the last year it made steel in Northwest Indiana

ArcelorMittal, the Luxembourg-based steel giant that sold off most of its Northwest Indiana operations, lost $733 million in the last year it made steel in the Calumet Region, after losing $2.45 billion the previous year.

The steelmaker, which will maintain research and development center in East Chicago, turned a $1.2 billion profit in the fourth quarter of 2020 but it was not enough to offset its steel losses earlier in the year.

“2020 was a year of enormous challenge as countries, societies and businesses across the world grappled with the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic," Chairman and CEO Lakshmi Mittal said. "The impact on the steel industry was significant, but I am very proud of the resilience and enterprise shown by our people across the business which enabled ArcelorMittal to deliver a solid operating performance in times of adversity."

ArcelorMittal said its sale of its U.S. operations to Cleveland-Cliffs unlocked value and "significantly reduced its liabilities."