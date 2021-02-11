ArcelorMittal lost $733 million in the last year it made steel in Northwest Indiana

ArcelorMittal, the Luxembourg-based steel giant that sold off most of its Northwest Indiana operations, lost $733 million in the last year it made steel in the Calumet Region, after losing $2.45 billion the previous year.
The steelmaker, which will maintain research and development center in East Chicago, turned a $1.2 billion profit in the fourth quarter of 2020 but it was not enough to offset its steel losses earlier in the year.
“2020 was a year of enormous challenge as countries, societies and businesses across the world grappled with the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic," Chairman and CEO Lakshmi Mittal said. "The impact on the steel industry was significant, but I am very proud of the resilience and enterprise shown by our people across the business which enabled ArcelorMittal to deliver a solid operating performance in times of adversity."
ArcelorMittal said its sale of its U.S. operations to Cleveland-Cliffs unlocked value and "significantly reduced its liabilities."
"Indeed, 2020 was a milestone year for the company. Achieving our $7 billion net debt target marked the end of a long-term deleveraging program, and the start of a new phase which will allow the company to focus on delivering sustainable shareholder returns as we continue to transform for the future," Mittal said. "This process will be supported by changes we made to our portfolio, increasing the quality of its earnings potential, and by the investments we are making in high-growth projects and markets, such as those in India, Mexico, Brazil and Liberia."
The company is cutting its annual costs by $1 billion a year to "ensure that a significant portion of fixed cost savings achieved during the COVID-19 crisis is sustained."
It bought back $500 million of its shares after selling ArcelorMittal USA to Cleveland-Cliffs for $1.4 billion. It plans to buy back another $650 million worth of its own stock after selling part of its shares in Cleveland-Cliffs.
"The combination of our stronger balance sheet, targeted growth profile and competitive cost positioning underpin our commitment to delivering more consistent returns across the cycle," Lakshmi Mittal said. "They also position the company favorably to lead the industry’s transition to low-emissions steelmaking as part of our 2050 net zero commitment."
