ArcelorMittal makes another round of major layoffs

ArcelorMittal said the layoffs include both union and non-union salaried or managerial employees.

"Unfortunately, at many of our operations both salaried and hourly layoffs are required to adapt our operations to align with customer demand during these unprecedented times," Steers said. "We look forward to the world returning to a new normal which will hopefully enable our employees, our operations and our customers to return to more sustainable levels of steel demand."

Laid-off workers were encouraged to apply for unemployment benefits, including the emergency $600 a week the federal government added as part of the coronavirus relief package. Union workers also may qualify for Supplemental Unemployment Benefits from the company if the unemployment they receive falls short of 70% of their normal income.