ArcelorMittal moves North American headquarters to Schererville

The Crossings at Schererville is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

After divesting most of its U.S. operations, including its steel mills in Northwest Indiana, ArcelorMittal has moved its North American headquarters to Schererville.

The multinational steelmaker moved its corporate offices from Chicago to Schererville.

The company's website now lists the ArcelorMittal North America headquarters as being located at 833 W. Lincoln Highway Suite 200E in Schererville. That's the Crossings at Schererville office complex at U.S. 30 and Indianapolis Boulevard, the so-called Crossroads of America intersection.

Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal was long the largest steelmaker in the world by volume and one of Northwest Indiana's largest employers, with more than 10,000 steelworkers at local mills. Now its base of operations is tucked away in a suburban office building, with its nameplate listed between a law firm, certified public accountant and construction firm in a sign facing passing motorists on U.S. 30.

Cleveland Cliffs bought most of ArcelorMittal USA's assets in late 2020 in a $1.4 billion deal.

Ohio-based Cleveland-Cliffs, now the largest flat-rolled steel producer in the United States, acquired ArcelorMittal's Indiana Harbor steel mill in East Chicago, Burns Harbor steel mill in Porter County, Riverdale steel mill in Illinois and Gary Plate finishing facility located inside U.S. Steel's Gary Works steel mill. Cleveland-Cliffs also purchased ArcelorMittal USA's interest in I/N Tek JV and I/N Kote JV in New Carlisle, which ArcelorMittal jointly owned with Japan-based Nippon Steel.

Though a fraction of its previous size in the North American market, ArcelorMittal does maintain some assets in North America, including ArcelorMittal Global R&D in East Chicago, which was designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, the same architecture firm that designed the Sears Tower. It also operates the ArcelorMittal Dofasco steel mill in Canada, the AM/NS Calvert steel mill in Alabama and ArcelorMittal Long Products Canada.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

