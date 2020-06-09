ArcelorMittal named a Steel Sustainability Champion for the third straight year

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ArcelorMittal was named a Steel Sustainability Champion for the third straight year by the World Steel Association, which represents steelmakers in every major steelmaking country in the world.

The Luxembourg-based steelmaker, which employs more than 10,000 steelworkers across Northwest Indiana and Riverdale in neighboring Illinois, has won the distinction every year since it was launched in 2017. The Steel Sustainability Champion honor recognizes companies that are leading by example to create a more sustainable steel industry with fewer emissions, less waste and a smaller carbon footprint.

“As the world’s leading steel company, we are inventing smarter steel for a better world because we recognize that sustainability sits at the heart of securing our license to operate into the future," ArcelorMittal Executive Vice President Brian Aranha said. "Extending our sustainability champion status for the third straight year is a confirmation of our dedication to making sustainable development a priority for our business.”