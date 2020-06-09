You are the owner of this article.
ArcelorMittal named a Steel Sustainability Champion for the third straight year
ArcelorMittal named a Steel Sustainability Champion for the third straight year

ArcelorMittal named a Steel Sustainability Champion for the third straight year

ArcelorMittal’s offices at Indiana Harbor. 

 Joseph S. Pete

ArcelorMittal was named a Steel Sustainability Champion for the third straight year by the World Steel Association, which represents steelmakers in every major steelmaking country in the world.

The Luxembourg-based steelmaker, which employs more than 10,000 steelworkers across Northwest Indiana and Riverdale in neighboring Illinois, has won the distinction every year since it was launched in 2017. The Steel Sustainability Champion honor recognizes companies that are leading by example to create a more sustainable steel industry with fewer emissions, less waste and a smaller carbon footprint.

“As the world’s leading steel company, we are inventing smarter steel for a better world because we recognize that sustainability sits at the heart of securing our license to operate into the future," ArcelorMittal Executive Vice President Brian Aranha said. "Extending our sustainability champion status for the third straight year is a confirmation of our dedication to making sustainable development a priority for our business.”

The Brussels, Belgium-based World Steel Association selected ArcelorMittal as a Steel Sustainability Champion in 2019 specifically for its dedication to its sustainable development charter, Climate Action Report, commitment to provide a safe and healthy workplace, and regular and transparent reporting on its environmental performance. The award program aims to encourage other steel companies to set higher standards and strengthen their efforts to increase sustainability.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

