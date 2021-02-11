ArcelorMittal names a new CEO with a familiar name

“Despite the obvious challenges of 2020, ArcelorMittal starts 2021 in a position of comparative strength. Having achieved some key strategic targets, this seems like the right moment to transition to executive chairman, and the board unanimously agree that Aditya Mittal is the natural and right choice to be the company’s chief executive," Lakshmi Mittal said. "We have worked closely together since he joined the company in 1997; indeed in recent years we have effectively been managing the company together. He has an unrivaled knowledge of the business and a keen sense of how the company must continue to transform to remain the world’s leading steel company. As chief executive, he will be taking on the effective day-to-day running of the company, but we will continue to work very closely together and I remain as fascinated, engaged and committed to the company’s long-term success as ever. I am looking forward to this next chapter.”