ArcelorMittal North America CEO John Brett, a Region resident, will address "North America's pre-eminent steel industry conference and exposition."

Brett, who's also executive vice president of ArcelorMittal, will discuss the American steel industry and its future at AISTech 2023 in Detroit.

On May 9, he will give the keynote speech during the President's Award Breakfast on one of the steel industry's greatest challenges. His talk is entitled "Decarbonization — A Path Forward."

AIST president Keith Howell, the chief operating officer of ArcelorMittal North America, also will speak at the president's breakfast at the conference for technical professionals in the steel industry like metallurgists. It's when awards like AIST's Steelmaker of the Year will be announced.

The conference will take place between May 8 and May 11 at Huntington Place in Detroit. It will feature many engineers, researchers, technical presentations and demonstrations of the latest in steelmaking machinery and processes.

Brett, a graduate of DePauw University who has an MBA from the University of Chicago, was named CEO of ArcelorMittal North America in January 2021 after ArcelorMittal sold off most of its U.S. operations, including its mills in Northwest Indiana, amid a global push to decarbonize and get away from the blast furnaces used in traditional integrated steelmaking.

He previously served as CEO of ArcelorMittal USA, when ArcelorMittal still controlled the steel mills that Cleveland-Cliffs now runs along the Lake Michigan lakeshore.

He previously worked at Inland Steel as an accountant and worked his way up to a financial analysis and systems manager in 1997. He became controller for Ispat Inland Steel in 1998 and was promoted to controller and vice president of finance and planning for Mittal Steel in 2021. In 2012, he was named executive vice president of finance, planning and procurement for ArcelorMittal USA.

ArcelorMittal North America moved its corporate headquarters to the Crossroads of the Nation intersection in Schererville after the multinational divested most of its U.S. operations, save for a mini-mill in Alabama and ArcelorMittal Global R&D in East Chicago. It also still makes steel in Canada.

Brett will address the AIST, a technical association that represents more than 15,500 professionals, academics and students around the globe. It works to advance the technical development of steel.