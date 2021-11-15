ArcelorMittal posts best quarterly profit since 2008

ArcelorMittal, the Luxembourg-based steel giant that operates a global research and development center in East Chicago and whose North American president lives in Northwest Indiana, posted its best quarterly profit since 2008.
The steelmaker turned a profit of $4.6 billion in the third quarter, the highest since 2009 and up from $4 billion in the second quarter.
ArcelorMittal made $6.1 billion in earnings before, interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization in the third quarter, a 19.9% increase over the second quarter.
“Our third quarter results were supported by the continuing strong price environment, resulting in the highest net income and lowest net debt since 2008. However, this success has been outweighed by our safety results. Improving the group’s safety performance is of the highest priority. We have already this year significantly strengthened our safety procedures and will be analyzing what further interventions can be introduced to ensure we eliminate all fatalities," CEO Aditya Mittal said.
The steelmaker saw an 8.4% decline in steel shipments in the third quarter but higher prices among strong market conditions globally more than made up for that.
“At the beginning of the quarter, we announced an ambitious 2030 CO2 reduction target, backed by plans to invest in various decarbonization initiatives," Mittal said. "It is our stated aim to lead the steel industry’s important role in ensuring the global economy achieves net zero. That is why we joined Breakthrough Energy Catalyst, are collaborating with the Science Based Targets initiative on a new methodology for the steel sector and are supporting the Industrial Deep Decarbonization Initiative’s campaign for green public procurement, which was launched at COP26 this week."
The steelmaker generated $1.6 billion in free cash flow during the quarter. It reduced its debt by $1 billion to $1.6 billion.
“Despite the volatility we continue to see as a result of the ongoing presence and repercussions of COVID-19, this has been a very strong year for ArcelorMittal. We have re-positioned our balance sheet, re-set ourselves for the transition to a low-carbon economy, we are growing strategically through high-quality, high-return projects and we are returning capital to shareholders. We are aware of the challenges but excited by the opportunities that will exist for steel in the coming years and beyond," Mittal said.
ArcelorMittal increased share buybacks by $1 billion due to the increased cash flow during the quarter. The company said it has delivered $6 billion in capital returns since September of last year.
“The outlook remains positive: underlying demand is expected to continue to improve," Mittal said. "Although marginally off the recent record highs, steel prices remain at elevated levels, something which will be reflected in the annual contracts for 2022.”