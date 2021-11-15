ArcelorMittal posts best quarterly profit since 2008

ArcelorMittal, the Luxembourg-based steel giant that operates a global research and development center in East Chicago and whose North American president lives in Northwest Indiana, posted its best quarterly profit since 2008.

The steelmaker turned a profit of $4.6 billion in the third quarter, the highest since 2009 and up from $4 billion in the second quarter.

ArcelorMittal made $6.1 billion in earnings before, interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization in the third quarter, a 19.9% increase over the second quarter.

“Our third quarter results were supported by the continuing strong price environment, resulting in the highest net income and lowest net debt since 2008. However, this success has been outweighed by our safety results. Improving the group’s safety performance is of the highest priority. We have already this year significantly strengthened our safety procedures and will be analyzing what further interventions can be introduced to ensure we eliminate all fatalities," CEO Aditya Mittal said.

The steelmaker saw an 8.4% decline in steel shipments in the third quarter but higher prices among strong market conditions globally more than made up for that.