ArcelorMittal profit falls to $1 billion in third quarter

ArcelorMittal made $1 billion in profit in the third quarter, down from $3.9 billion in the second quarter.

The Luxembourg-based steelmaker, whose North American operations are headquartered in Schererville, has earned $9 billion in profit in the first nine months of the year, down from $10.9 billion during the same period last year. The company blamed the third-quarter loss on higher energy costs and seasonally lower shipments. Shipments declined 5.6% to 13.6 million tons.

“The strong market conditions enjoyed for much of the past two years deteriorated in the third quarter as seasonally lower shipments, a reduction in exceptional price levels, destocking and higher energy costs combined to put profits under pressure," CEO Aditya Mittal said. "The business responded quickly to the changing environment, cutting higher cost capacity to manage addressable demand and reduce fixed costs, and reducing European gas consumption by 30%."

ArcelorMittal, which also runs a Global R&D lab in East Chicago, pulled in $1.7 billion in operating income in the third quarter, down from $4.5 billion in the same period in 2021.

It has pulled in $10.6 billion in operating income in the first nine months of the year, down from $12.4 billion during the same period the previous year.

ArcelorMittal reported $2.7 billion in EBITDA during the third quarter, down from $5.2 billion in the second quarter. It raked in $12.9 billion in EBITDA during the first quarter, down from $14.4 billion in the first nine months of 2021.

The steelmaker continues to work toward lessening its carbon footprint.

"The group’s decarbonization goals remain a central part of the strategy, with a key development being the groundbreaking last month in Ontario, Canada, for a new DRI-EAF plant, which is hydrogen ready," Mittal said. "This is an important milestone in our decarbonization roadmap and has been achieved thanks to support from both the regional and federal governments. With COP27 underway we hope for progress on measures that can accelerate the road to net zero, including the scaling up of renewable energy, critical for both the decarbonization of steel and enhanced energy security."

ArcelorMittal, which sold most of its Northwest Indiana operations to Cleveland-Cliffs in late 2020, reported $3.9 billion in net debt at the end of the quarter, down from $4.2 billion at the end of the previous quarter. It repurchased 31 million shares during the quarter as part of its stock buyback program.

The steelmaker pulled in an estimated $1.1 billion in free cash flow in the third quarter and cautioned that the steel industry faces headwinds.

"The short-term outlook for the industry remains uncertain and caution is appropriate," Mittal said. "But, ArcelorMittal has the strength, resilience and experience to face the future with confidence. Supported by a strong balance sheet, we will continue to focus on executing our strategy, designed to ensure our long-term sector leadership, as well as deliver sustainable investor returns.”