ArcelorMittal R&D East Chicago lands federal supercomputing grants

The labs plan to use artificial intelligence and high-performance computing at the atomistic scale to more quickly develop new advanced high strength steels that cut weight from cars, making them more fuel-efficient and better for the environment.

“This can be a tedious cycle and we are always looking for new ways to cut down on the product development time to bring new automotive steel grades faster to our customers,” said Brian Lin, research engineer, product development, ArcelorMittal Global Research and Development, East Chicago.

The hope is to use the vast amounts of data and chemistries ArcelorMittal already has amassed over the years to eliminate the need to do as much steel coil testing, which can be costly and energy-intensive.

“We cannot always utilize that data to the best of our abilities. That is where introducing HPC simulations guided by input from earlier experimental data and AI would be beneficial for us,“ Brian said. “We will be using AI to identify correlations between chemistry, processing and properties from the HPC simulations to ultimately speed up the product development lifecycle.”