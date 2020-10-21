 Skip to main content
ArcelorMittal R&D in East Chicago designed metal for new Ford Bronco
ArcelorMittal R&D in East Chicago helped design metal for new Ford Bronco

ArcelorMittal R&D in East Chicago helped design metal for new Ford Bronco

Ford has brought back the Bronco SUV. ArcelorMittal R&D in East Chicago helped design the steel used in the revived vehicle.

 Provided

ArcelorMittal Global R&D in East Chicago designed the third generation advanced high-strength steel that's being used in the new Ford Bronco, which will return after being discontinued because of declining sales in 1996.

The Luxembourg-based multinational steelmaker, which is selling off its Northwest Indiana mills but keeping the research and development center in north Lake County, will make the ArcelorMittal’s Fortiform 980 GI steel for the revived Ford Bronco at its AM/NS Calvert plant in Alabama.

It was developed by ArcelorMittal researchers in East Chicago, who were placed in charge of product development.

“Ford called us to see if we could develop this specific type of steel. We were actually already in the development phase so we discussed the opportunities as well as where they could utilize this material and for which vehicle," said Michael Lizak, global technology coordinator for Ford at Automotive Product Applications R&D. “Ford’s chief engineer gave us a goal to decrease the total vehicle weight reduction by 10%. In terms of safety, we selected a higher strength material which gives Ford a huge safety advantage.”

The steel is strong, ductile and weldable.

“We had a product that was engineered to have very good weldability desired by Ford,” said Jayanth Chintamani, director of automotive product research for ArcelorMittal R&D. “Ford conducts many tests before granting the product application-ready status. No other steel grade had been tested this much because this steel grade was so new and unique.”

The steel is lightweight so as to reduce emissions and improve mileage.

“From a process perspective, because this was a coated product, we enlisted the coating experts on my team along with the product design experts,” Jayanth said. “We then made sure that the target-critical processing parameters during various stages of industrial manufacturing were met with support from process experts at R&D as well.”

Ford plans to roll out the Bronco, a sport utility vehicle known for its offroading capability, to dealerships in spring of next year.

