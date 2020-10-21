ArcelorMittal R&D in East Chicago designed metal for new Ford Bronco

ArcelorMittal Global R&D in East Chicago designed the third generation advanced high-strength steel that's being used in the new Ford Bronco, which will return after being discontinued because of declining sales in 1996.

The Luxembourg-based multinational steelmaker, which is selling off its Northwest Indiana mills but keeping the research and development center in north Lake County, will make the ArcelorMittal’s Fortiform 980 GI steel for the revived Ford Bronco at its AM/NS Calvert plant in Alabama.

It was developed by ArcelorMittal researchers in East Chicago, who were placed in charge of product development.

“Ford called us to see if we could develop this specific type of steel. We were actually already in the development phase so we discussed the opportunities as well as where they could utilize this material and for which vehicle," said Michael Lizak, global technology coordinator for Ford at Automotive Product Applications R&D. “Ford’s chief engineer gave us a goal to decrease the total vehicle weight reduction by 10%. In terms of safety, we selected a higher strength material which gives Ford a huge safety advantage.”

The steel is strong, ductile and weldable.