ArcelorMittal reached a tentative deal with a German automotive supplier to provide low carbon-emissions steel for cars and trucks.

The Luxembourg-based steelmaker, whose North American headquarters is in Schererville and which operates ArcelorMittal Global R&D in East Chicago, signed a memorandum of understanding with Kirchhoff Automotive, which supplies metal and hybrid structures for automotive bodies and chassis.

Steelmakers, especially those that burn coke in blast furnaces, have faced a growing amount of pressure to reduce carbon emissions as governments around the world work to fight climate change. ArcelorMittal aims to become net zero by 2050.

ArcelorMittal reached an understanding on a project that would put recycled steel made with renewable electricity in high-strength car parts that Kirchhoff Automotive supplies to automotive companies in Europe, Asia and North America.

It would supply the Usibor it formerly made at its integrated mills in Northwest Indiana but is now produced at a minimill in Spain that results in a 70% lower carbon footprint.

ArcelorMittal, a multinational that divested most of its North American production capacity in 2020, is looking to decarbonize its steelmaking in Europe, where it seeks to reduce its CO2 emissions by 35% by 2030.

It's getting state funding for decarbonization projects in Spain and Germany and pursuing similar products in Belgium and France.

“I am delighted that, together with the world's leading steel producer, ArcelorMittal, we will be taking a further and decisive step toward more sustainable mobility. With our body-in-white solutions, we ensure safe mobility, thanks in particular to the high strength of special steel grades," Kirchhoff Automotive CEO Wolfgang Kirchhoff said. "The future use of low carbon-emissions steel will enable us to make production significantly more sustainable, as 90% of our carbon footprint is currently determined by the use of conventionally produced steel and aluminum. Based on the orders for upcoming vehicle generations from international car manufacturers, we see that the demand for such safe and sustainable body-in-white parts will increase strongly in the coming years."

ArcelorMittal's customers like Kirchhoff automotive have been looking to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in their own supply chain.

“Kirchhoff Automotive is a widely respected company both here in Germany, and worldwide, so ArcelorMittal Europe-Flat Products is very pleased to have further strengthened our relationship with them through the signing of the memorandum of understanding," said Yves Koeberlé, CEO of ArcelorMittal Europe-Flat Products. "The agreement will guide the work we are doing to expand the use of low carbon-emissions steel in complex, highly engineered vehicle parts. We will also work with them on other vital sustainability topics as a result of the memorandum of understanding, specifically steel’s role in the circular economy.”