ArcelorMittal swung to a $1.1 billion profit in the first quarter, up from a $300 million loss in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The Luxembourg-based steelmaker, whose North American operations are headquartered in Schererville, made $1.8 billion in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization in the first quarter, up from $1.3 billion in the fourth quarter.

The steelmaker made $1.28 in earnings per share in the first quarter, up from 30 cents in earnings per share in the fourth quarter.

“Market conditions improved as anticipated in the first quarter, with the end of customer destocking supporting apparent steel consumption growth and a rebound in steel spreads," CEO Aditya Mittal said. "This, alongside better general economic sentiment, resulted in good growth in first quarter profits as well as higher EBITDA per ton. The improvements we have seen in market conditions are not yet fully reflected in our results due to pricing lags, and we expect a further increase in profitability in the second quarter."

ArcelorMittal has $5.2 billion in net debt, up from $2.2 billion at the end of last year, largely as the result of the acquisition of ArcelorMittal Pecém in Brazil and ArcelorMittal Texas HBI. It has $11.5 billion in gross debt and $6.3 billion in cash and cash equivalents.

"We remain confident in our ability to generate healthy free cash flow this year and have therefore announced a new share buyback today, while continuing to invest in growth and the energy transition," Mittal said. "During the first quarter we completed the acquisition of CSP and, also in Brazil, announced a new renewable energy joint venture, which aims to secure and decarbonize a considerable proportion of ArcelorMittal Brazil’s future electricity needs."

The multinational company, which used to have a hot strip mill in East Chicago serving the North American market, recently built a new 2.5 million ton-a-year hot strip mill in Mexico.

It has bought back 19.1 million shares so far this year and plans to buy an additional 85 million shares through May.

"To conclude, the first quarter has unfolded as we expected. Geopolitical and economic uncertainty remains, but ArcelorMittal continues to demonstrate its ability to perform in all market conditions which bodes well for the remainder of this year," Mittal said.

