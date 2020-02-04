ArcelorMittal’s Global R&D Center in East Chicago using digital twins for problem-solving

ArcelorMittal Global R&D in East Chicago has been creating digital twins of the steelmaker's manufacturing processes to help improve the operations at the company's steel mills.

A special research team has been creating the virtual replicas of steelmaking equipment to test out various "what if" scenarios and troubleshoot problems in a digital mill before trying it in the real world.

“Typically, a plant presents us with a problem," Principal Scientist Bill Umlauf said. "It could be a process issue or a challenge related to developing a new advanced high-strength steel grade. We work with them to understand the physics of their plant and use that data to create a digital copy, a virtual twin that is as close to the real thing as possible.”

The process and control group at the R&D Center on East Columbus Drive said the digital twinning allows them to be more creative with problem-solving, so they can play around more with unorthodox thinking free of real-world consequences.

“Nobody gets mad and it doesn’t cost any money if we break something in a virtual mill," Lead Engineer Johnny Brannbacka said. "We are free to test any unconventional ideas."

The technology also gives them a more in-depth understanding of ArcelorMittal's manufacturing processes.