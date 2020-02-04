ArcelorMittal’s Global R&D Center in East Chicago using digital twins for problem-solving

ArcelorMittal Global R&D in East Chicago has been creating digital twins of the steelmaker's manufacturing processes to help improve the operations at the company's steel mills.
A special research team has been creating the virtual replicas of steelmaking equipment to test out various "what if" scenarios and troubleshoot problems in a digital mill before trying it in the real world.
“Typically, a plant presents us with a problem," Principal Scientist Bill Umlauf said. "It could be a process issue or a challenge related to developing a new advanced high-strength steel grade. We work with them to understand the physics of their plant and use that data to create a digital copy, a virtual twin that is as close to the real thing as possible.”
The process and control group at the R&D Center on East Columbus Drive said the digital twinning allows them to be more creative with problem-solving, so they can play around more with unorthodox thinking free of real-world consequences.
“Nobody gets mad and it doesn’t cost any money if we break something in a virtual mill," Lead Engineer Johnny Brannbacka said. "We are free to test any unconventional ideas."
The technology also gives them a more in-depth understanding of ArcelorMittal's manufacturing processes.
“We can look inside the process as we run simulations, almost like the x-ray vision you used to see in old cartoons," Lead Engineer Oscar Lanzi III said. "Because of this, we can design a process from the inside-out.”
The group has developed digital simulators that virtually replicate everything in a steel mill from casting to rolling to finishing. They have been able to solve assorted complex problems, ensuring the reliability of equipment and improving the quality of steel products.
"The culture at R&D is to push forward, to continuously improve," Research Engineer Meysam Ghanavati said. "We are always thinking about how we will solve future problems."
The virtual models developed at ArcelorMittal Global R&D in East Chicago can be used to invent new products and find solutions for one mill that can be applied to others facing similar challenges.
"Seeing something we developed in the model work successfully in real life is exciting, and we want to keep going with it," Brannbacka said. "We are always thinking about what’s next."