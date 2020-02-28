ArcelorMittal sees growth potential in hydrogen

The steel industry often seems stuck in the old economy, furnishing metal for automakers, appliance manufacturers and other mature industry.

But ArcelorMittal sees a possible future business opportunity that could have huge growth potential in the coming years. The global steelmaker, which has a major manufacturing footprint in Northwest Indiana, is exploring the possibilities of hydrogen as society seeks out cleaner energy options in the coming years.

ArcelorMittal’s Global R&D in East Chicago has been researching how the steel company could capitalize on a broad-scale shift to hydrogen to reduce carbon emissions and air quality.

“We are preparing for a major energy transition,” said Murali Manohar, division manager for plates, energy and infrastructure products at ArcelorMittal’s Global R&D center in East Chicago. “Countries and industries around the world are looking at how to transition from traditional carbon-based energy sources, like coal and fossil fuels, to what we are now imagining as a hydrogen economy.”

A shift away from fossil fuels across the globe potentially could drive demand for steel, which could be use to build carbon infrastructure.

