ArcelorMittal sees growth potential in hydrogen

The steel industry often seems stuck in the old economy, furnishing metal for automakers, appliance manufacturers and other mature industry.
But ArcelorMittal sees a possible future business opportunity that could have huge growth potential in the coming years. The global steelmaker, which has a major manufacturing footprint in Northwest Indiana, is exploring the possibilities of hydrogen as society seeks out cleaner energy options in the coming years.
ArcelorMittal’s Global R&D in East Chicago has been researching how the steel company could capitalize on a broad-scale shift to hydrogen to reduce carbon emissions and air quality.
“We are preparing for a major energy transition,” said Murali Manohar, division manager for plates, energy and infrastructure products at ArcelorMittal’s Global R&D center in East Chicago. “Countries and industries around the world are looking at how to transition from traditional carbon-based energy sources, like coal and fossil fuels, to what we are now imagining as a hydrogen economy.”
A shift away from fossil fuels across the globe potentially could drive demand for steel, which could be use to build carbon infrastructure.
“Might our steel be used in the equipment that separates hydrogen from a water molecule?" said Anders Werme, who directs global R&D’s energy products portfolio. "Could hydrogen be transported via steel pipelines, like oil and gas? Are multi-layered steel tanks the perfect vessel for storing highly pressurized hydrogen? We are exploring every possibility.”
ArcelorMittal is looking to position itself to serve a transition to "a cleaner, more efficient economy" in the future. The Luxembourg-based steelmaker has been working with the U.S. Department of Energy, national laboratories, and universities on researching options.
“At the same time, as a global leader in innovative steel solutions and a significant supplier to today’s energy markets, we also see great opportunity for our product — steel and steel-based solutions — to be a major enabler to the hydrogen economy," Manohar said. "To seize this opportunity, we must be more innovative, adaptive and collaborative than ever before. Ultimately, we may experience a change to the world’s entire energy supply system, which will shape generations, and we believe ArcelorMittal has something very important to contribute. It is exciting to be a part of this journey."
The steelmaker, which employs about 10,000 steelworkers in the Region, has been exploring low-emission steelmaking options that could include hydrogen, electrolysis, and carbon capture. It's also been looking at the infrastructure needed to produce, store, transport and distribute mass quantities of hydrogen.
"This creates a business opportunity because ArcelorMittal steel is an obvious material choice for many of these needs,” Werme said.