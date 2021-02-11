ArcelorMittal sells Cleveland-Cliffs shares for $651.6 million windfall

ArcelorMittal sold off a large chunk of its Cleveland-Cliffs shares for a $651.6 million windfall.
The Luxembourg-based steelmaker reached an agreement to sell 40 million shares through an underwritten public market offering.
"This divestment crystalizes additional proceeds from the transaction with Cleveland-Cliffs announced on Sept. 28, 2020, and completed on Dec. 9, 2020," ArcelorMittal said in a news release. "The proceeds from the sale of Cleveland-Cliffs common shares will be used for a new share buyback program of ArcelorMittal common shares. The details and conditions of the buyback will be announced following the expiry of the company’s current closed period on Feb. 15."
Cleveland-Cliffs spent $1.4 billion to acquire most of ArcelorMittal USA's operations, including its steel mills in East Chicago and Burns Harbor, its hot strip mill in Riverdale, and its finishing operations in Gary and New Carlisle — less than what ArcelorMittal USA paid for just the AM/NS Calvert steel mill in Alabama only seven years earlier.
The blockbuster deal reshaped the domestic steel industry with another wave of consolidation and sent steel stocks soaring.
ArcelorMittal still operates the Alabama steel mill and ArcelorMittal Global R&D in East Chicago. It still will hold about 38 million common shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock following the sale, as well as about 58 million common shares of non-voting preferred stock.
Long one of the biggest names in Northwest Indiana's steel industry before its divestment last year, ArcelorMittal operates in 17 countries, made 71.5 million tons of steel last year and brought in revenue of $53.3 million.