ArcelorMittal steel from the Region has gone into many NFL stadiums

The National Football League season has kicked off — under the unusual circumstances of mostly empty stadiums during the coronavirus pandemic.

Many of those stadiums filled with cardboard cutouts in the seats were made with ArcelorMittal steel, including metal forged in Northwest Indiana.

Steel plate from ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor and ArcelorMittal Coatesville and steel beams from ArcelorMittal International were used to build the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where the Atlanta Falcons play. Steel forged in Northwest Indiana helped construct the stationary support for the stadium's signature retractable roof.

“Educating the structural engineers about ArcelorMittal’s unique steels happened before they even started the design of this building,” said Shelley Finnigan, global technical sales engineer, head of technical sales and marketing of ArcelorMittal Americas. “And, through ongoing conversations about demanding conditions in several of their projects, input from ArcelorMittal unlocked creativity within the team and led to their use of high-strength steels to reduce weight in the structural system for the stadium — a condition that ultimately led to a reduction in construction costs and a more sustainable building.”