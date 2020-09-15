ArcelorMittal steel from the Region has gone into many NFL stadiums

The National Football League season has kicked off — under the unusual circumstances of mostly empty stadiums during the coronavirus pandemic.
Many of those stadiums filled with cardboard cutouts in the seats were made with ArcelorMittal steel, including metal forged in Northwest Indiana.
Steel plate from ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor and ArcelorMittal Coatesville and steel beams from ArcelorMittal International were used to build the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where the Atlanta Falcons play. Steel forged in Northwest Indiana helped construct the stationary support for the stadium's signature retractable roof.
“Educating the structural engineers about ArcelorMittal’s unique steels happened before they even started the design of this building,” said Shelley Finnigan, global technical sales engineer, head of technical sales and marketing of ArcelorMittal Americas. “And, through ongoing conversations about demanding conditions in several of their projects, input from ArcelorMittal unlocked creativity within the team and led to their use of high-strength steels to reduce weight in the structural system for the stadium — a condition that ultimately led to a reduction in construction costs and a more sustainable building.”
About 22,000 tons of steel went into the $1.2 billion LEED Platinum stadium in Atlanta that seats 74,000 and opened in 2017. That was about three times more than had been used to build the Georgia Dome that it replaced.
ArcelorMittal Steel has been used in many recently opened NFL stadiums, including for the Colts, Vikings, Rams, Chargers, Texans, Cowboys and Cardinals.
The steelmaker offers R&D and technical support services to help structural engineers, developers, architects, fabricators and builders design the sports facilities.
“This skillset enables us to promote broader innovation,” Finnegan said. “Working alongside the project team, we have a first-person view of construction challenges: cost, quality, sustainability and more. When our technical team collects this information and turns it over to R&D, it enables ArcelorMittal to develop new products and materials that respond to these challenges and allows project teams to implement more effective solutions in the future.”
Hulking NFL stadiums often pose many construction challenges, such as placing steel along long spans and at soaring heights. ArcelorMittal works with designers and contractors on a project-by-project basis to help reduce costs, weight and carbon footprint.
“From the moving roof of the Falcons’ stadium to the base-isolated roof on the Rams’, engineers face non-routine design challenges," Finnegan said. "Their feedback on how steel helped or hindered their ability to arrive at an efficient solution is invaluable to ArcelorMittal as we strive toward continuous improvement and developing steel that truly transforms tomorrow."
