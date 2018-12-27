ArcelorMittal steel mills honored for environmental stewardship

ArcelorMittal USA steel mills in the Calumet Region have been recognized for their environmental stewardship and maintaining "quality habitat for wildlife" and for its "conservation education and community outreach initiatives."
ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor and ArcelorMittal Global Research & Development Center in East Chicago won gold conservation certifications from the Wildlife Habitat Council, which recognizes a commitment to sustainability through habitat improvements and conservation education on corporate-owned land. ArcelorMittal Riverdale, which lies near the Little Calumet River across the border in Illinois, received a silver certification.
ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor also was a finalist for two conservation awards.
“ArcelorMittal USA was honored for meeting the strict requirements of WHC Conservation Certification,” said Margaret O’Gorman, president of Wildlife Habitat Council. “Companies achieving this certification are considered environmental leaders.”
The steel mills and research and development centers will be honored for 17 habitat restoration programs, including restoring dune and swale habitat, planting trees, controlling invasive species, and providing environmental education programs for local school children.
“Through this certification, it’s clear that these three locations are committed to improving their onsite habitat initiatives and sharing their conservation program learnings with others in their communities and in the ArcelorMittal network,” said Beth Spurgeon, ArcelorMittal's division manager, corporate responsibility. “We are thankful to our employees who lead the conservation projects at Burns Harbor, Global R&D and Riverdale, as well as our nonprofit partners — The Field Museum, Dunes Learning Center and Friends of the Forest Preserves — for their support in accomplishing these projects.”
Members of the Wildlife Habitat Council include corporations, conservation organizations and non-profits.