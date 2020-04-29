ArcelorMittal tells state it's laid off more than 940 workers because of pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

After another round of major layoffs in Northwest Indiana last week, ArcelorMittal has revised its notices to the state to say it's now temporarily laid off more than 940 steelworkers in Lake and Porter counties as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The steelmaker, one of the Region's largest employers, has sent multiple Workers Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, or WARN, notices to the state as it has cut its workforce in wave after wave in response to a steep drop in demand, largely as a result of the idling of auto plants.

ArcelorMittal is now telling the state it has temporarily laid off 467 steelworkers at ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor in East Chicago and another 477 workers at ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor for a total of 944 job losses in Northwest Indiana thus far.

Three furloughs have taken place so far at ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor.