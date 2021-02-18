ArcelorMittal to buy back $650 million in shares with proceeds from sales of U.S. steel mills

ArcelorMittal will return $650 million to shareholders with proceeds from the sale of most of its U.S. operations, including its steel mills and finishing lines in the Calumet Region.

Cleveland-Cliffs spent $1.4 billion last year to buy ArcelorMittal USA, including its steel mills in East Chicago and Burns Harbor, its hot strip mill in Riverdale, and its finishing operations in Gary and New Carlisle.

The deal included $505 million in cash, 78.2 million shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock, and non-voting preferred stock valued at $373 million, with Cleveland-Cliffs also assuming liability for ArcelorMittal's pensions, post-retirement benefits, and capital obligations.

Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal then sold off 40 million shares through an underwritten public market offering, reaping a $651.6 million windfall.

Flush with the proceeds from the Cleveland-Cliffs stock sale, ArcelorMittal is now launching a share buyback program of up to $650 million of its own stock, reducing its share capital by returning cash to shareholders.

The steelmaker plans to follow up with a second share buyback program of $570 million in February.