 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ArcelorMittal to buy back $650 million in shares with proceeds from sales of U.S. steel mills
urgent
STEEL INDUSTRY

ArcelorMittal to buy back $650 million in shares with proceeds from sales of U.S. steel mills

{{featured_button_text}}
ArcelorMittal to buy back $652 million in shares with proceeds from sales of U.S. steel mills

Cleveland-Cliffs' offices at the Indiana Harbor steel mill in East Chicago are shown. 

 Joseph S. Pete

ArcelorMittal will return $650 million to shareholders with proceeds from the sale of most of its U.S. operations, including its steel mills and finishing lines in the Calumet Region.

Cleveland-Cliffs spent $1.4 billion last year to buy ArcelorMittal USA, including its steel mills in East Chicago and Burns Harbor, its hot strip mill in Riverdale, and its finishing operations in Gary and New Carlisle.

The deal included $505 million in cash, 78.2 million shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock, and non-voting preferred stock valued at $373 million, with Cleveland-Cliffs also assuming liability for ArcelorMittal's pensions, post-retirement benefits, and capital obligations.

Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal then sold off 40 million shares through an underwritten public market offering, reaping a $651.6 million windfall.

Flush with the proceeds from the Cleveland-Cliffs stock sale, ArcelorMittal is now launching a share buyback program of up to $650 million of its own stock, reducing its share capital by returning cash to shareholders.

The steelmaker plans to follow up with a second share buyback program of $570 million in February.

Corporate stock buybacks have been skyrocketing in recent years, totaling more than $3 trillion between 2015 and 2019 with an annual growth rate of 10.4%, according to Fortuna Advisors. The 2017 tax cut fueled a record number of share buybacks by publicly traded U.S. companies — an estimated $770 billion — the following year.

Companies buy back shares to create value for their shareholders and also reduce the amount of dividends they have to pay to outstanding shares.

 
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts